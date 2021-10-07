West Virginia has added another forward to its men’s basketball Class of 2022 with the commitment of Pat Suemnick of Triton College.
Suemnick, who signed with Robert Morris and played for the Colonials as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, left that program this past April, and will play for Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, for the 2021-22 season before coming to WVU for the 2022-23 campaign. As the 2020-21 season did not count against anyone’s eligibility due to the COVID waiver, Suemnick will have four years in which to complete his final three seasons of eligibility, so long as he earns his associate’s degree from Triton.
At RMU, Suemnick averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16 games.
Suemnick nearly averaged a double-double at Denmark High School in Wisconsin, recording 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior, and then reaching that goal with 18 points and 10 rebounds per contest while earning all-state honors as a senior. He then took a post-graduate prep year at Bosco Institute in Crown Point, Indiana, before moving on to Robert Morris last year.
At Bosco, Suemnick worked on transitioning more to wing play from his former post-oriented game. With those versatile skills, and the length that the Mountaineer coaching staff is emphasizing in its recruiting, Suemnick could have a chance to earn early playing time at WVU, utilizing a game that is becoming more well-rounded with ball skills on the offensive end and tough defense on the opposite side. The Mountaineers will lose Pauly Paulicap, Gabe Osabuohien and Dimon Carrigan from this year’s roster.
Suemnick joins guard Josiah Davis and forward Josiah Harris in West Virginia’s Class of 2022.