Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Marquette North Carolina Basketball

Jose Perez gestures after scoring a 3-point basket for Marquette in 2021.

 AP photo

West Virginia has added Jose Perez to its men's basketball program, following the 6-foot-5 forward's departure from Manhattan College.

Perez will have one year of eligibility remaining, but it is unclear when he will be eligible to suit up for the Mountaineers. He will likely have to request a waiver, as he is already a two-time transfer.

Tags