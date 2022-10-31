West Virginia has added Jose Perez to its men's basketball program, following the 6-foot-5 forward's departure from Manhattan College.
Perez will have one year of eligibility remaining, but it is unclear when he will be eligible to suit up for the Mountaineers. He will likely have to request a waiver, as he is already a two-time transfer.
Perez is, in some ways, a model of the new college game. He began his schooling at Gardner-Webb in 2018 and played two seasons there, earning all-freshman team honors in his first season and helping the Bulldogs to a Big South championship in his second before transferring to Marquette for the 2020-21 season.
Last year, he moved on to Manhattan, where was the focal point of the Jasper offense, averaging 18.9 points while earning first-team all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors to go along with second-team all-New York metro and second-team all-district by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
He was the MAAC preseason player of the year this season, and was set to complete his career at Manhattan before head coach Steve Masiello was fired less than a week ago, causing Perez to announce his entrance into the transfer portal.
Perez heard from numerous schools from every power conference in the nation, including Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oregon, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.