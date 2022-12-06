MORGANTOWN — West Virginia was disappointed in its effort in Saturday’s loss at Xavier in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game, but the Mountaineers are hoping to put it in the past and bounce back Wednesday when it faces Navy in a 7 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.
“[Xavier’s] a really good team, but I just feel like we beat ourselves,” senior guard Joe Toussaint said. “We watched film — everybody watched it individually and we watched it as a team yesterday — and there’s nothing that we can change. We just had a couple mental lapses on the defensive end and on the offensive end as well. It is what it is, it happened already, so I’m pretty sure the guys flushed it already.”
The Mountaineers [6-2] led for nearly 29 minutes against the Musketeers, but fell apart late in the 84-74 defeat. It was the second loss of the season for WVU, who also fell in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament to now-No. 4 Purdue — who WVU coach Bob Huggins says he believes is the best team in the nation currently.
WVU received votes in both the latest AP poll and USA Today coaches poll, and was 11th in the initial NET rankings. Wednesday’s game against Navy will begin a four-game homestand, which also includes matchups with UAB, Buffalo and Stony Brook at the WVU Coliseum.
“Josh [Eilert] and Trent [Michaels] have worked on the schedule, done a good job on the schedule,” Huggins said. “We’re 11 in NET, so obviously scheduling that they have worked on has been pretty good.”
The Midshipmen enter at 5-3 and are coming off back-to-back losses at Lipscomb and at Virginia Military Institute.
Navy averages 74.8 points per game and allows 70.5 on average. After facing a Xavier team that entered Saturday’s game with the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation, WVU will now face a team that is 11th in the category at 41%. The Midshipmen connect on more shots from long range than the Musketeers did, too — Navy’s 10 makes per game are tied for 23rd nationally.
Tyler Nelson leads Navy with 15.1 points per game and is shooting over 53% from 3-point range on 49 attempts so far this season. Daniel Deaver and Austin Inge each add double-figure scoring for the Midshipmen.
Wednesday will mark the first meeting between the programs in 50 years. The last time WVU played Air Force was 1973 and the last time it played Army was 1971.
“Basketball is basketball, but I think pretty much the majority of the service [academy] teams, they execute really well,” Huggins said. “I think [Navy’s] execution is really good. They just don’t have the size and such that the people, for instance in our league, would have, but they’re skilled and very disciplined.”
Huggins said areas of emphasis since Saturday included ball-screen defense and defense as a whole, as well as cleaning up turnovers offensively — WVU turned the ball over 12 times Saturday, resulting in 17 Xavier points.
The 84 points were the most the Mountaineers had surrendered in a single game this season, and the 48 points allowed in the second half were the most it had allowed in a half. Huggins also said rebounding needs to improve, and that his team worked in recent days on shoring up half-court sets that had been good in the past.
“There’s no reason for us to point fingers. We played well in the first half, in my opinion, just had some mental lapses at the end of the game,” Toussaint said. “We learned from it so hopefully it won’t happen again.”