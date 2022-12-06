Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Penn West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) lays up a shot against Penn during the second half of a Nov. 18 game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia was disappointed in its effort in Saturday’s loss at Xavier in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game, but the Mountaineers are hoping to put it in the past and bounce back Wednesday when it faces Navy in a 7 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.

“[Xavier’s] a really good team, but I just feel like we beat ourselves,” senior guard Joe Toussaint said. “We watched film — everybody watched it individually and we watched it as a team yesterday — and there’s nothing that we can change. We just had a couple mental lapses on the defensive end and on the offensive end as well. It is what it is, it happened already, so I’m pretty sure the guys flushed it already.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

