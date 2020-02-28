The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has lost five of its last six games and dropped in the polls and computer rankings, but veteran coach Bob Huggins is not ready to give up on this team just yet.
Huggins famously was in a commercial during his time as the coach at Cincinnati in which he sprung from a closed casket to announce the Bearcats were not dead yet, and he had the same message Friday during his time with the media prior to practice.
“Basically what I told them is, I was almost tempted to come out of the casket again,” Huggins said. “We’re 16th in the [NCAA] NET [rankings]. From every account I can see we’re a five-seed [in the NCAA tournament]. A five-seed is a long, long way from not making the tournament, but everybody is [acting] like it’s the end of the world. It’s not the end of the world. Do we need to win? Sure. I think with who we’re playing, we’re going to continue to move up and continue to move seeds up, but we’ve got to do our job and we’ve got to go win.”
No. 20 West Virginia (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) has three games remaining in the regular season, starting Saturday when Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) visits the Coliseum (4 p.m. on ESPN2).
The last time the Mountaineers met the Sooners, OU forward Kristian Doolittle pummeled WVU for 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 69-59 Oklahoma win Feb. 8 in Norman. Fellow OU big man Brady Manek also chipped in that day with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The two Sooner forwards don’t go the traditional route for big-man production, however, and have shown they are capable of drawing defenders out of the paint while creating matchup problems along the 3-point line. That’s what Doolittle and Manek did last time out against the Mountaineers, and Huggins said it exposed some of the youth West Virginia possesses in the post with freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and sophomore Derek Culver.
“It’s difficult to defend in that two of their bigs can pick and pop, and it spreads the floor so much,” Huggins said. “They’re able to spread the floor because of the threat that those guys can make shots. Then you’re taking guys, particularly inexperienced guys that came from high school, that stood underneath the basket and they were told not to move — stay there and guard the rim. I don’t think anybody really has a grasp on how much these guys have to learn and the difference between high school and playing here.”
Huggins has not been shy about acknowledging his team’s shortcomings in recent weeks, but on Friday he went to bat for his players. He said people and fans who take shots at the Mountaineer players don’t know the whole story of what has gone on behind the scenes this season, but did not provide any specifics in that regard.
“The thing that really bothers me is, we get people, whether its fans or — and this social media thing is absurd — but they don’t know what goes on,” Huggins said. “They don’t know what goes on with a kid — family situations, health — there are a lot of things — what happens in school, girlfriends, whatever. We had some situations that, I’m pretty hard on them and I don’t blame them for being down. When you have situations within your family — not your basketball family, your family — that causes you great concern, and people don’t know that. I said last night on the radio show, you can take all the shots at me you want. I’ve had it before, I’ll have it again and I’ll get even.”
THORN GETS HIS DAY
West Virginia University basketball legend Rod Thorn will be honored at Saturday’s game against Oklahoma with a ceremony to retire his No. 44 jersey. Thorn, who was born in Weirton before growing up in Princeton, starred for the Mountaineers from 1961 through 1963 and was the No. 2 overall selection in the 1963 NBA draft before a playing and coaching career that spanned nearly two decades.
Thorn also was a longtime NBA executive and was the general manager of the Chicago Bulls when the team picked Michael Jordan with the No. 3 overall selection in the 1984 draft. His front office days were not limited just the NBA, however, as Thorn served as the chair of the USA Basketball national team selection committee in 1992, 1996 and 2000. In 2018, Thorn was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of fame as an executive and as a contributor.
West Virginia previously retired the No. 44 to honor Jerry West in 2005, but Thorn was the last to wear the number for WVU. On Saturday, his likeness and number will rise to the Coliseum ceiling along with his childhood idol.
“Jerry was a hero of mine when I was in high school,” Thorn recently said during a radio interview with WVMetroNews. “I wore 44 when I was in high school. Obviously there is only one 44, and that’s Jerry.”