Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) guards West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
MORGANTOWN – While Bob Huggins believes his West Virginia basketball team played well as a whole in its trip to Portland, Ore., at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, he knows it needs to clean up mistakes moving forward, starting in a 6:30 p.m. Big East-Big 12 Battle game against Xavier at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday.
“We just throw it around too much. We’ve got to take better care of the basketball. We throw it around like that against Xavier, it’s going to be a long night,” Huggins said Thursday in a Zoom teleconference. “They have a lot of veterans. They’ll have it going the other way.”
WVU’s only loss in seven games this season came to Purdue, 80-68, in its first game of the Portland event. The Boilermakers won the tournament and are currently ranked fifth in the nation. The Mountaineers had the deficit to four with 5:30 to play in that game, and Huggins said at that point his team “just threw the ball to them.”
The Mountaineers had 12 turnovers in the game – nine in the second half – and average 12.9 per game. WVU is tied for 150th of 352 Division I teams in turnovers per game. Huggins said if his team were around three or four per game, where he believes it should be, WVU would likely be unbeaten. He also said a key moving forward would be avoiding scoring droughts his team has seen at times.
“It’s not one position – it’s a unified effort to throw the ball away, be it a guard, forward or center. They don’t really care which one. They’ll throw it away with the best of them,” Huggins said. “We’ve just got to stop it. We force things, we make bad passes. ... We just need to do a better job of passing the ball, not throwing the ball. We throw it. We don’t necessarily pass it.”
WVU bounced back from the loss with wins over Portland State and Florida, and will now head to Cincinnati to take on Xavier.
The Musketeers enter at just 5-3, but their three losses were to then-No. 12 Indiana, then No. 8 Duke and then-No. 6 Gonzaga by an average of 4.3 points. Xavier also played in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.
Despite the tough competition, Xavier has been one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the country this season. The Musketeers are in the top 20 nationally in scoring at 84 points per game, and their 3-point shooting has come at the fourth-most efficient rate in the country. Xavier is shooting 43.2% from long range and averaging 7.5 makes from beyond the arc per game.
Five Musketeers are averaging double-figuring scoring, led by Souley Boum – a UTEP transfer and two-time All-Conference USA player – at 15.8 points per game. Colby Jones and Jack Nunge each add at least 15 points a night.
Boum has been the most prolific 3-point shooter on the team so far, making half of his 28 attempts, but the team isn’t afraid to fire away from long range – Nunge, a 7-foot forward, is 10-for-23 from 3-point range, for example.
“They score. They really score,” Huggins said. “When you’ve got a seven-footer who can step out and make 3s at a really alarming rate for an opponent, it’s – to drag your bigs that far away from the goal – a tremendous advantage for them. They’ve got a bunch of guys that can make shots. They really have a very good team of guys that are very capable of making shots.”
WVU is allowing 62.1 points per game on average this season and scoring 80.7 themselves. Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Emmitt Matthews Jr. each average over 10 points per game so far.
Huggins said Thursday there had been no update on the eligibility of Jose Perez, who transferred to WVU from Manhattan late this fall.
Saturday's game will be televised on FS1. WVU will follow with four nonconference games at home before opening Big 12 play at Kansas State on Dec. 21.