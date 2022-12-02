Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Purdue West Virginia Basketball

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) guards West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN – While Bob Huggins believes his West Virginia basketball team played well as a whole in its trip to Portland, Ore., at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, he knows it needs to clean up mistakes moving forward, starting in a 6:30 p.m. Big East-Big 12 Battle game against Xavier at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday.

“We just throw it around too much. We’ve got to take better care of the basketball. We throw it around like that against Xavier, it’s going to be a long night,” Huggins said Thursday in a Zoom teleconference. “They have a lot of veterans. They’ll have it going the other way.”