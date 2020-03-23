The West Virginia University begins its men’s basketball nonconference schedule with a four-game residency in Morgantown, then gets a trip to the Bahamas after that.
WVU announced the Mountaineer men’s nonconference slate Monday, one that coach Bob Huggins thinks could be as tough as the one his team just finished.
“We just played the second-toughest schedule in the country and this schedule will be no different,” coach Bob Huggins said in a university release. “We’ve done a great job in recent years in bringing teams to the Coliseum that have gone on to do well in their respective leagues. Obviously, the field in the Bahamas is loaded.”
West Virginia, whose coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season ended with a 21-10 record, does not yet know who it will face at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Nov. 25-27 at Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The brackets have not been announced. But the potential matchups are juicy.
The Battle 4 Atlantis field includes Duke, Ohio State, Creighton, Wichita State, Utah, Texas A&M and Memphis.
WVU gets four games at the Coliseum to prepare for that. The Mountaineers open the schedule Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson, then gear up for a Nov. 13 brawl with Pitt. West Virginia then hosts Stony Brook on Nov. 17 and Bowling Green on Nov. 20.
Following the Bahamas trip, West Virginia plays a yet-to-be announced Big East team in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU will player either Dec. 5 or 6, location to be decided. The Mountaineers then host Robert Morris on Dec. 9.
Then it’s a trip to Brooklyn, New York for a Dec. 13 game against Purdue at the Hall of Fame Invitational. West Virginia finishes December with home games against Youngstown State on Dec. 22 and Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 29.
West Virginia’s nonconference schedule ultimately concludes Jan. 30, when the Mountaineers take a break from Big 12 play to face an SEC team in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Opponent and site have yet to be announced.