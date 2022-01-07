West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins knows his roster will now be at full strength ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State.
How they all get to the Coliseum in time for the 2 p.m. scheduled tipoff is another thing. The game will air on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
“I just passed [forward] Gabe [Osabuohien] and he had a set of skis,” Huggins joked during a media call on Friday morning. “He was going past McDonald’s when I saw him. I think he saw the car, that’s why he didn’t stop and go in.”
Through weather and last week’s COVID-19 issues, Osabuohien — in addition to leading scorer Taz Sherman and guard Kobe Johnson — should be available on Saturday after the three missed the team’s 74-59 loss at Texas last week in the Mountaineers’ Big 12 opener.
Huggins said on Friday that the trio hasn’t had much practice time in preparation for the Wildcats (8-5 overall, 0-2 Big 12), and when asked how several days of missed practices may affect their conditioning and playing time, he added that it would depend on how they felt.
“I think that’s kind of up to them,” Huggins said. “Those guys have played enough and been around enough that they’ll tell me. They’ll tell me when they need a break.”
Kansas State has the Big 12’s worst conference record is next to last in front of only Oklahoma State (7-5) overall. But that’s more of a testament to the strength of the league than any deficiencies in Kansas State, a team that has been impressive thus far to Huggins.
“[Kansas State coach Bruce Weber] has got more shot makers than I can remember being at K-State in a while,” Huggins said. “He’s got a lot of guys that can make shots. He’s got guys that can make hard shots. I really like his team. He’s done a terrific job.”
Kansas State’s five losses include No. 14 Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma — the latter two are the vote getters in the AP Poll not to be among the Top 25 — along with Arkansas, which started 9-0 before losing four of its last five, and the same Marquette team that knocked of West Virginia earlier this season.
Only Texas beat the Wildcats by more than eight points, with K-State falling by one point to Marquette and by two to the Sooners.
Sophomore guard Nijel Pack is following up a tremendous freshman season and leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 15.6 points. Junior guard Markquis Nowell is next at 12.8 per game with senior guard Mark Smith also in double figures at 10.3. Both Pack (42.5%) and Smith (40.6%) have shot it well from beyond the 3-point line, with Pack (92%) and Nowell (88.6%) also deadly at the free-throw line.
Smith is adding 8.5 rebounds per contest while Nowell leads the team in assists, averaging 4.2.
“They run great stuff,” Huggins said. “They’re terrific defensively. [Weber has] done a great job with roster management, I guess that’s what it’s called now. He’s brought in guys that really fit into his system. He’s brought in guys that really make them better.”
Last week, the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) struggled offensively without Sherman, who enters Saturday as the league leader in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Osabuohien was missed on the defensive end and on the glass.
Other players were forced into more minutes with mixed results, something that could pay dividends later. As for what Huggins learned about his team?
“After all this time, I learned you can’t turn it over 20 times and expect to win,” Huggins said.
However, one thing Huggins does hope carries over is the performance of Jalen Bridges, who snapped a string of eight straight games of scoring under double figures with an 18-point, six-rebound showing. Bridges’ assertiveness remains an important key for WVU, if for nothing else to alleviate some of the defensive focus on Sherman and Sean McNeil.
“I hope it was [a turning point], he kind of came out of his shell so to speak,” Huggins said. “Those guys were as much encouraging JB to shoot the ball early on in the year as I was. They want him to score the ball. Taz and Sean both know that we’re going to be a much, much better team when we have all three of those guys making shots and being aggressive offensively.”