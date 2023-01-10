MORGANTOWN — West Virginia and Baylor are both off to 0-3 starts in Big 12 Conference play, but one will have their first men’s basketball win soon.
The Mountaineers and Bears are set to meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the WVU Coliseum.
WVU (10-5 overall, 0-3 Big 12) is coming off a 76-62 loss to now-No. 2 Kansas on Saturday at home, after opening the conference slate with losses at Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers had opportunities to win each of their first two Big 12 matchups but were unable to come away victorious.
“One of my guys came in today — ‘Hey, we’re going to be all right. The sun’s going to come up.’ Why don’t you go watch the frickin’ sun then?” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “I wasn’t born to lose. I’ve done my darnedest not to lose. ...
“We have, everywhere I’ve ever been, you put that sign up that says, ‘Find a way.’ You’re not always going to make shots, you’re not always going to make free throws, you’re not always going to do a lot of things right, but you ought to always aspire to find a way to win. To this point, we certainly haven’t done that.”
At K-State, WVU led by double digits at halftime before blowing the lead in the second half and eventually losing in overtime.
In Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Mountaineers trailed for much of the game before taking their first lead midway through the second half, but mistakes cost WVU late.
“I don’t know that we have the killer that we need,” Huggins said. “If you want to put your finger on one thing that we need the most, we need the will to win. That’s what we need.”
The Mountaineers have struggled offensively since the start of Big 12 play — they’re averaging 78.3 points per game this season, but against league opponents that average drops to 66 points per game.
WVU is shooting 47% from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 69.9% from the free throw line through 15 games, but in the last three games alone those numbers drop to 37.8%, 23.2% and 58.5%.
“We haven’t made shots,” Huggins said. “I keep telling them there’s a reason they put that square up there [on the backboard]. You’re supposed to put the ball in the square and then it goes in the basket. We can’t hit the square, obviously. We miss a multitude of shots around the rim.”
Erik Stevenson still leads WVU with 14 points per game despite struggling so far vs. Big 12 opponents, and Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews Jr. are scoring 13.4 and 10.7 points per game, respectively.
Baylor (10-5, 0-3) allows the most points among Big 12 teams at 69.8 per game.
“We’re still together,” said WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. “We’re a family, so we lose together and we win together, but we’re going to find a way to get a W for sure.”
The Mountaineers were without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson for Saturday’s loss to Kansas due to a concussion. Huggins says he’s day-to-day and practiced some, but not much, on Monday. Johnson is averaging 9.1 points and Huggins says he’s the best on-the-ball defender in the league.
Like WVU, the Bears are seeking their first Big 12 win of the season. They’ve lost at Iowa State, to TCU and to Kansas State to start their league slate.
The Bears bring a strong offense to Morgantown on Wednesday — Baylor is second in the Big 12 and 26th nationally averaging 80.9 points per game, and despite the results in the won-lost column, have put up 87 and 95 points in the last two games.
Huggins says slowing Baylor starts with slowing their guards. Freshman Keyonte George is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and Adam Flagler is right behind him with 16.7 points per game. LJ Cryer also adds double-figure scoring at 13.8 points per game.
Baylor shoots 35.8% from the arc as a team, and those three alone are firing 38.4% on 276 attempts this season.
“Those other guys that have been there are really good. I can’t emphasize that enough to you,” Huggins said. “They can create, they shoot it from, I guess if they were playing at our place, they would shoot it from the W at half court. Their range is incredible.”
Baylor’s roster also features Fairmont native and former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges. The 6-foot-7 junior forward has started all 15 games this year for the Bears and has averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Baylor leads the series 14-8 and are 6-4 in Morgantown. The Bears dropped out of the top 25 this week, making Wednesday’s meeting the first since 2014 in which both teams enter unranked.
The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.