wvu basketball

Baylor defenders Jalen Bridges (11), Adam Flagler (10) and Keyonte George (1) contest a shot by TCU forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. during the first half of a Big 12 Conference basketball game Jan. 4 game in Waco, Texas. West Virginia will host Baylor on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia and Baylor are both off to 0-3 starts in Big 12 Conference play, but one will have their first men’s basketball win soon.

The Mountaineers and Bears are set to meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

