MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s seniors weren’t about to lose in their final game on their home court, especially with so much on the line.
Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson posted 23 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 20 to lead the Mountaineers past No. 11 Kansas State 89-81 on Saturday in the regular-season finale to pick up the program’s 600th win at the WVU Coliseum.
“It was a special day, no question about it, especially for us three,” Stevenson said. “It was our last home game ever in college and it got off to a rocky start, but we figured out a way to get it done. Yeah, man, that was special, for sure.”
The Mountaineers (18-13 overall, 7-11 Big 12), who have been on the bubble and trying to win their way into an NCAA Tournament berth in recent weeks -- they were most recently in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s “last four byes” -- ended the regular season with back-to-back wins. WVU held off Iowa State earlier in the week at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
“We’re in,” Stevenson said. “If we’re not in, I don’t know what to do. Who else we got to beat? We got to go play Joe Lunardi one-on-one?”
WVU recognized six seniors -- Jimmy Bell Jr., Joe Toussaint, Tre Mitchell, Stevenson, Matthews and Johnson, the final three of which are out of eligibility -- prior to the regular-season finale in Morgantown.
And they went out with a bang.
Stevenson posted his 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting, adding four rebounds and five assists in the process. Johnson went 14 of 15 from the free throw line, tallying three rebounds and six assists along the way, and Matthews was 9 of 11 from the field with six rebounds.
Mitchell added 14 points and six rebounds in front of 14,111 fans at the Coliseum.
“Tonight was unreal,” Matthews said. “I couldn’t explain it - the intensity of the game, the fans, how loud it got when we’re making the smallest plays. We were playing hard. We were playing like it was senior night and we didn’t want to lose.”
Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell each had 24 points for K-State (23-8, 11-7) in the loss.
The Mountaineers led by two at halftime of a hectic opening 20 minutes. The two teams each had 12 turnovers. K-State scored 17 of its 37 first-half points off WVU miscues, while the Mountaineers tallied 12 of theirs from the Wildcats’ turnovers as the two traded blows early.
WVU started in an 8-0 hole, but after a timeout, the Mountaineers responded to take their first lead by the 14:30 mark, only to see K-State again push ahead with a string of 11 straight points.
“We were just setting them up,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “It seemed like they came out with a little more energy than what we had. We took some bad shots.
"Got it turned, that’s the important thing.”
Down by double digits after a Cam Carter dunk, the Mountaineers reeled off a 15-3 stretch to retake the lead and, after a back-and-forth final few minutes, WVU went into the break with a 39-37 lead after a putback from Matthews in the final minute to cap off his 14-point half.
The Mountaineers started the second half hot, firing 69% from the field and 57% from the arc to take a 69-59 lead into the under-8 media timeout -- their largest lead of the game to that point.
They didn’t cool off much from there, pulling ahead by 15 points before closing out the 89-81 win in part because of 16-of-18 free-throw shooting in the second half. The Mountaineers went 22 of 25 from the line after missing 18 freebies in an 82-76 overtime loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, to open Big 12 play.
“First of all, I want to give credit to West Virginia, especially those seniors. Man, it’s always tough on senior night because some guys try to do too much and some guys try not to do too much," Wildcats coach Jerome Tang said. "I thought early was able to jump on them and they settled down and they played like seniors on senior night are supposed to play, so credit to them and what they were able to do, especially in the second half."
WVU will now turn its sights to the Big 12 Tournament, which will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 8-11.