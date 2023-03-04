Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s seniors weren’t about to lose in their final game on their home court, especially with so much on the line.

Erik Stevenson scored 27 points, Kedrian Johnson posted 23 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 20 to lead the Mountaineers past No. 11 Kansas State 89-81 on Saturday in the regular-season finale to pick up the program’s 600th win at the WVU Coliseum.

