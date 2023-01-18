Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is finally back in the win column.

The Mountaineers picked up their first Big 12 Conference win of the 2022-23 season by taking down No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

