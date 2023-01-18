MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is finally back in the win column.
The Mountaineers picked up their first Big 12 Conference win of the 2022-23 season by taking down No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU (11-7 overall, 1-5 Big 12) had started off the league slate with losses to Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma, but finally broke through against the ranked Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3).
It’s the first win for the Mountaineers in nearly a month. WVU’s last win came Dec. 22 against Stony Brook.
“I got them together after the Oklahoma game and I said, ‘Fellas, we’re going home for three out of four. Let’s go win four in four, and all of a sudden we’re 4-5 and it looks a whole lot different, and go from there,’” WVU coach Bob Huggins said.
The Mountaineers -- led by Erik Stevenson early -- got off to a hot start and led for nearly all of the first half. WVU made its first four shots and Stevenson had five of his nine points in the game during the stretch.
WVU turned defense into offense to grow the lead to as high as 18 points in the opening period. The Mountaineers scored 14 of their 39 first-half points off of nine TCU turnovers. They also forced the Horned Frogs to shoot just 39% from the field -- the visitors were held without a 3-pointer -- and doubled up TCU on the boards, 18-9, in the first half.
Jimmy Bell Jr. had eight rebounds, along with eight points in the half, to take a 39-24 advantage into the break.
The second half wasn’t smooth sailing, but the Mountaineers still pulled out the win.
TCU used a 13-2 run midway through the second half to cut the deficit to six with 7:33 to play -- the final points of which came on free throws after a technical on Tre Mitchell that sent him from the game with his fifth personal -- and got within two points when JaKobe Coles got an easy transition layup to make it 62-60 with 5:14 left.
“I was proud of our guys,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We talked in the huddle throughout that we were going to get back in this game, we were going to chip away, and that’s what we did. We got it to two, but didn’t finish it off.”
Following a timeout from Huggins, the Mountaineers went on an 11-2 run to pull back ahead by 10, before closing out the 74-65 victory.
“We stayed disciplined,” said WVU guard Joe Toussaint, who finished with seven points off the bench. “Coach was telling us in that media (timeout) right there to stay disciplined. Basketball’s a game of runs. We knew TCU was going to go on a run. That’s a tough team. They’re not going to back down. We just kept composed and we made our run after.”
Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points and Bell posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 10 points for the Mountaineers. WVU outrebounded TCU 31-18 and outscored the Horned Frogs in second-chance points 14-3.
“I felt like this time all the guys said, ‘We’re not losing this one,’” Johnson said. “So we buckled down and got the win.”
Mike Miles led TCU with 21 points, and Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh each had 13. The Horned Frogs will next head to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers remain home for their next game. WVU is scheduled to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.