As the West Virginia men’s basketball team turned the calendar with an 85-80 loss to Florida at home on Jan. 30, a brutal February schedule loomed, full of matchups with ranked opponents and long road trips, both in terms of miles and time.
As now-No. 10 WVU prepares to play its final game in the month on Saturday at home against Kansas State, it’s fairly easy to conclude that perhaps February wasn’t so bad after all.
A couple of postponements and a cancellation softened what was still a rugged stretch, but after Tuesday night’s 74-66 win at TCU, the Mountaineers are 5-1 this month and have made significant gains in the league standings, national polls and seeding projections.
At last look, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, and the top one at that. After a scheduled game at No. 2 Baylor on Thursday was canceled, the Mountaineers will close with four straight home games leading up to the Big 12 tournament, which starts on March 10 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Among the players there’s a sense and a realization of the opportunity at hand.
“Finishing at home, it’s a great thing for us,” senior guard Taz Sherman said. “Our fans are very loyal, we love our fans, and just to be able to play four straight home games is a blessing for us. Of course, we wanted to play [in Texas against Baylor] because we would’ve had something to gain from playing that game, but going home and playing four games is definitely a win for us.
“We win out those four games and now we’re looking at a two seed. Right now, I think we’re a three seed but we’re looking at a two seed if we win out four games.
“We control our own destiny. What everybody else does in the conference or America, they can do whatever, but we control our own destiny. We win out these four games and we’re in good shape.”
Three of the remaining four games will be against teams that the Mountaineers have already beaten on the road this season — Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma State. The fourth will be against the Baylor.
Aside from Saturday’s meeting with Kansas State, the other three, all scheduled for next week, are all makeup games. The conference built in a buffer of 10 days between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the Big 12 tournament, and several Big 12 teams, WVU included, will be playing three games in the week leading up to the postseason. The NCAA Tournament begins the following week.
Therein lies the concern for WVU coach Bob Huggins. While coming home to play four straight games is something that excites everyone involved, Huggins worries about the long-term ramifications of squeezing four games into eight days leading up to postseason time.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt they’re happy to go home and they’re happy to be able to play in the Coliseum in front of some people — some home people,” Huggins said. “This crowd here [at TCU] and some of the other crowds, they’re really good at heckling them, and it’s nice to be able to go home and having people cheer for you.
“I guess you wonder about the cumulative effect in terms of the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament. That would be my only concern. Can we play four games in [eight] days, I guess? Yeah, we can. It’s how does that affect us the next week and, more importantly probably, the week after that?”
To West Virginia’s credit, no set of circumstances has broken the team yet. After Tuesday, the Mountaineers have won six straight games on the road in one of the two toughest conferences in the country, the other being the Big Ten. WVU has also won four of its last five games against ranked opponents, with the lone exception being a one-point loss in double overtime at home against Oklahoma.
Yet the Mountaineers have also had a tendency to struggle against lesser opponents at times. Tuesday’s result seemed to be a good step in the right direction on that front, and junior forward Derek Culver is confident that the team has learned how to self-motivate and finish opponents when the opportunity presents itself.
“We really want to close out games because sometimes we’re not a second-half team to be honest with you,” Culver said. “Me and the guys know that. We come out swinging [in the] first half but then in the second half we kind of lay it down and then Coach usually chews us out and wakes us up. But we’re starting to get out of that stage of playing down to our competition in the second half instead of just sticking to our game plan and doing what we have to do.”