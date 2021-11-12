MORGANTOWN -- Though the game was played on the hardwood and not the gridiron, the West Virginia men’s basketball team was happy to turn the 188th and latest installment of the Backyard Brawl into the Backyard Blitz.
Using ball pressure and taking advantage of some of Pitt’s unforced errors, the host Mountaineers were able to turn 32 Panther turnovers into 34 points and, led by four double-digit scorers, rolled to a 74-59 win Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.
The victory marked West Virginia’s fifth straight in the series and gave coach Bob Huggins his 902nd victory, tying him with Bob Knight for fifth among all-time Division I coaches.
After forcing 25 turnovers and converting them into 22 points in a 60-53 season-opening win over Oakland on Tuesday, the Mountaineers more than backed that up, using a 22-6 run midway through the first half to seize control. That spurt put WVU up 34-19, and every time Pitt threatened to inch closer, the Mountaineers came up with an answer.
The Panthers (0-2) scored five of the last seven points to end the first half with the Mountaineers carrying a 36-24 lead into the break. Pitt cut it to 10 on a layup from John Hugley to open the second half, but a layup from point guard Kedrian Johnson, an emphatic dunk from forward Jalen Bridges and a 3-pointer from guard Taz Sherman pushed the WVU advantage to 17 at 43-26.
Pitt answered immediately, scoring the next seven points and creating foul trouble for the Mountaineers as the Panthers clawed their way into the bonus just 5:49 after halftime. But a scoop layup from Malik Curry sparked a 13-3 run for the Mountaineers (2-0) and the result was never in doubt after that, with Pitt never coming closer than 12 the rest of the way. And that came thanks to a 7-0 Pitt run with inside of three minutes to go.
It was also a balanced night for WVU across the board. Bridges led all scorers with 18 points followed by Sherman with 17. Sean McNeil was next, adding 11 points, and Curry finished with 10.
For the second straight game, WVU’s defensive pressure started at the top with point guards Johnson and Curry, with Johnson finishing with seven steals to go with six assists, both team highs.
Gabe Osabuohien, the hero of Tuesday’s win, was limited to 12 minutes and dealt with foul trouble throughout.
While there was plenty of good and for much longer stretches than WVU’s opening win over the Golden Grizzlies, the Mountaineers again lost the rebounding battle 36-20. Oakland outrebounded West Virginia 48-33 on Tuesday.
That disparity was at least in part due to the fact that Pitt attempted 19 fewer shots than the Mountaineers (59-40), due to the turnovers. Still, Bridges led WVU with just six boards. West Virginia also made just 5 of 11 free throws.
John Hugley paced the Panthers with 17 points and Mouhamadou Gueye finished with 10.
Next, the Mountaineers will begin play in the Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina with a game against Elon at 9 p.m. Thursday. The game will air on ESPN2.