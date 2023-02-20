MORGANTOWN - West Virginia showed more fight Monday - and not just in a second-half scuffle - than in Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers pulled ahead Monday with a strong defensive effort in the first half and held off Oklahoma State 85-67 at the WVU Coliseum to bounce back from the disappointing loss to the Red Raiders the game prior.
“[Assistant coach] Ronnie [Everhart] did a good job with the scouting report for them and we had two pretty good workouts," WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. "I thought this was our best defensive effort of the year. Probably our most complete effort of the year.”
WVU (16-12 overall, 5-10 Big 12) entered its final five games knowing the importance of wins at home, but fell Saturday 78-72 to the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers came out swinging Monday with only one game at the Coliseum remaining after the matchup with the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8) and never trailed.
Erik Stevenson had another big game in Morgantown, posting a game-high 23 points with five 3-pointers - WVU was 7-of-16 in the win - and Tre Mitchell had a WVU career-high 22 points. Kedrian Johnson also scored in double figures with 12 points.
WVU held Oklahoma State to 38% shooting from the field, including just two makes on 19 attempts from 3-point range. The Mountaineers turned 18 turnovers from the Cowboys into 28 of their 85 points.
“I think the key to the game was we limited our turnovers - we had nine, which might be a school record - and they had 18, so obviously we won that battle, and then we had 28 points off turnovers to their four,” Stevenson said. “You could say that was the game. You could probably say a lot of things was the game.
“It was just a good overall effort on both ends of the floor for 40 minutes, and that was our goal today before the game - play for 40 minutes, because if we play for 40 minutes we can beat anybody.”
Caleb Asberry led Oklahoma State with 15 points and Bryce Thompson had 14. The Cowboys will next host No. 14 Kansas State on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Mountaineers used a strong defensive effort to take a 40-21 lead into the break. WVU turned 11 Oklahoma State turnovers into 15 points - the Mountaineers were plus-11 in points off turnovers over the first 20 minutes - and held the Cowboys to just 30% shooting from the field and 9% - 1-of-11 - shooting from the arc.
After Tyreek Smith sent the game to the first-half under-12 media timeout with an and-one that brought Oklahoma State’s deficit to just one, the Mountaineers shut down the visitors to take a 20-point lead. WVU went on a 22-3 run from the timeout until the 2:30 mark - a stretch that included 16 straight points, with the final eight of those coming from Stevenson, who, along with Johnson, had 11 points in the half.
Oklahoma State found success early in the second half from the free throw line - the Cowboys went 25-of-34 in the game - to keep WVU from growing its lead further, but things quickly became chippy.
With 11:56 to play, Mitchell and Joe Toussaint went to the floor to try to corral an offensive rebound, but Oklahoma State big man Kalib Boone came in and a scuffle ensued. Boone was given a personal and technical foul - his fourth and fifth - and Mitchell received a technical. Starting Cowboys' guard Woody Newton was also sent from the game for leaving the bench.
“It was just two competitive guys going after the basketball,” Mitchell said. “I felt like I got hit some type of way and it is what it is, but as you saw at the end of it, we both stood up and made sure each other were good. There’s no excess anything with it, it’s just competitiveness.”
The Mountaineers kept the lead to double digits, but Oklahoma crept back in to make it a 13-point game with 9:51 to go. WVU answered with an 11-2 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Stevenson to grow the lead back to 22.
The Mountaineers led by as many as 23 points before closing out the 85-67 win to split the regular-season series with the Cowboys - Oklahoma State won 67-60 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Jan. 2.
“The stat sheet doesn’t always tell the story of the game, but I’m pretty confident saying the stat sheet tells a lot, if not all, the story tonight,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. “Two-for-19 from 3, 18 turnovers on the road just aren’t numbers that are going to get it done very often.
“Credit to West Virginia - I thought they played like the aggressors, took the fight to us early on. I thought our guys responded a little bit but not certainly enough to overcome a team that was playing really well on their home court today.”
WVU will now hit the road for its next two games, before closing the regular season March 4 at home against Kansas State. The Mountaineers will next face No. 3 Kansas at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, and will travel to No. 23 Iowa State from there for a 9 p.m. ET game Monday.