MORGANTOWN - West Virginia has climbed into the top 25 before entering Big 12 play later this week.
The Mountaineers were ranked No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll and in the USA TODAY Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, which were both released Monday.
WVU capped off its main nonconference slate - it still has a January nonconference game against Auburn as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge - with a 10-2 record. The Mountaineers have won four games in a row, all at the WVU Coliseum, and are coming off of a 75-64 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday.
The only two losses this season for WVU came against then-No. 24 Purdue, 80-68, at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon, and at Xavier, 84-74, in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game. The Boilermakers are unbeaten at 12-0 and are the top-ranked team in both polls, while the Musketeers are tied for 22nd with New Mexico in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
The Mountaineers had received votes in the polls throughout the season. Last week, they were two spots outside the top 25 with 74 points in the AP Poll and were also 27th in the Coaches Poll with 37 points.
WVU is No. 11 in the NET rankings with a Quad 1 win, two Quad 2 wins and two Quad 3 wins.
Behind Purdue are UConn, Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounding out the top five in both polls.
Other Big 12 members ranked in the AP Poll are Texas at No. 6, Baylor at No. 12 and TCU at No. 18. Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas State are all in the receiving votes category. In the Coaches Poll, Texas is No. 6, Baylor is No. 13 and TCU is No. 19. Iowa State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech all received votes in the Coaches Poll.
The Big 12 slate is now up next for WVU.
“How do you tell [how good the Big 12 teams are]? We have people who play really good people, we have people in our league who don’t play such good people. How do you tell?” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said before the team’s Dec. 18 game against Buffalo. “Until we start playing each other, I don’t know how you tell. Some of the people who maybe haven’t scheduled who some other people have scheduled, at this point they may have as good a schedule but they haven’t played who these other people have played.”
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open conference play Saturday at Kansas State, before heading to Oklahoma State for their second league game on Jan. 2.