Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WACO, Texas - West Virginia’s road trip to the Lone Star State didn’t get much better Monday.

The Mountaineers followed a weekend blowout against then-No. 5 Texas in Austin with a 79-67 loss to No. 9 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags