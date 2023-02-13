WACO, Texas - West Virginia’s road trip to the Lone Star State didn’t get much better Monday.
The Mountaineers followed a weekend blowout against then-No. 5 Texas in Austin with a 79-67 loss to No. 9 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
“I wouldn’t say it was difficult [defending], I would just say they’re a real good team, well coached,” WVU guard Joe Toussaint said. “I felt like our effort level was there for a minute and then it just kind of shut down.”
The Bears (20-6 overall, 9-4 Big 12) got hot from beyond the arc and knocked down 14 3-pointers in the victory, including eight on 11 attempts by junior guard LJ Cryer on his way to a game-high 26 points. Baylor shot 52% from 3-point range in the win, and 14 of their 26 made field goals were from 3.
“It felt real good coming off my hands,” Cryer said. “I felt like I got a lot of great looks, so credit to my teammates. When I get those looks, I feel I can knock them down every time. It went my way tonight.”
Adam Flagler had 13 points, including a pair of 3s, former Mountaineers and Fairmont native Jalen Bridges had 12 points and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 11 points. Keyonte George, who had 32 points in the first regular-season meeting, which Baylor won 83-78, was limited to six points, but had team-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists - the Bears had 19 assists on the 26 made field goals.
“We didn’t let them do anything,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. ”They made good shots.”
Emmitt Matthews Jr. led WVU (15-11, 4-9) with 17 points and Toussaint had 11 off the bench. The Mountaineers shot 45% from the field and 33% from the arc, and scored 18 of their 67 points off 13 forced turnovers.
Baylor limited WVU’s offense throughout much of the first half and held the Mountaineers, who were coming off a 94-60 loss to the Longhorns on Saturday at Moody Center and are now 1-6 in Big 12 road games this season, without a field goal for a nearly nine minute stretch.
The Bears scored eight straight points to start that run, capped off with a 3-pointer from Bridges to take back the lead. WVU tied things briefly with two free throws from Jimmy Bell Jr., but Baylor scored four straight and outscored the Mountaineers 19-6 while WVU failed to make shots to take a 31-24 lead before Seth Wilson ended the stretch with a corner 3-pointer.
WVU ended the half shooting 36% from the field and 25% from 3-point range, but made 8-of-11 free throws to stay competitive.
“They went zone and we didn’t run our zone offense,” Huggins said.
The Bears, who shot 46% from the field - including 6-of-11 from the arc, with three coming in an 11-point half from Cryer - in the opening period, eventually took a 36-29 lead into the break.
Cryer stayed hot in the second half, knocking down four more triples in the first six minutes following the break to push Baylor’s lead to 15. The Bears continued firing away and shot 8-of-16 from the arc in the final period, extending their lead to as high as 19 points and keeping it at double digits before closing out the 79-67 victory.
With Baylor’s win over WVU and Texas Tech’s 74-67 win over Texas on Monday, the Bears are now tied atop the league standings with the Longhorns.
“All’s well that ends well,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “A lot of games in a short period of time. After starting 0-3, a chance to be tied for first place, so now the real fun begins. A lot of basketball left to be played. … The way we shot from 3, maybe we’re better playing more games and less practice.”
Baylor will take a four-game winning streak to No. 5 Kansas for a 4 p.m. ET game Saturday.
The Mountaineers will return home, where they’ll face Texas Tech at noon Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. WVU beat the Red Raiders 76-61 in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 25.