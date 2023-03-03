Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Emmitt Matthews Jr., fielding questions in the media room of West Virginia University’s basketball practice facility Friday, was asked about teammate and fellow Washington state native Erik Stevenson.

The two grew up playing AAU basketball together, and Matthews shared the detail that his final prep game at Woodrow Wilson High School in Tacoma actually came against Stevenson and Timberline High in Lacey.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

