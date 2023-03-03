MORGANTOWN — Emmitt Matthews Jr., fielding questions in the media room of West Virginia University’s basketball practice facility Friday, was asked about teammate and fellow Washington state native Erik Stevenson.
The two grew up playing AAU basketball together, and Matthews shared the detail that his final prep game at Woodrow Wilson High School in Tacoma actually came against Stevenson and Timberline High in Lacey.
After Matthews reflected on his WVU career for more than 20 minutes, he exited the room and Stevenson took his place. After he sat down, he was told Matthews mentioned that final high school meeting.
“Ask him how that turned out for him,” Stevenson quipped, since his Timberline team knocked off Woodrow Wilson (now Silas High) 73-65 behind his 31-point performance, according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps.
After time apart on separate paths, the two ended up back together this season at WVU, where they’ll have their final game at the Coliseum together on Saturday when the Mountaineers take on No. 11 Kansas State in a 2 p.m. senior day game.
“What you see on the floor is a complete opposite off the floor,” Matthews said. “When he gets onto the floor and gets in between those lines, he turns on that competitor side and it’s almost like a complete flip of a person and then he gets off the floor and he’s like my best friend. I can’t really describe it. That’s my dude. Probably until we go to the grave we’re going to be hanging out, having conversations and talking about stuff.”
The reunion came after separate paths for both — paths that led each back to their home state on separate occasions.
Matthews, WVU’s 6-foot-7 fifth-year forward, and Stevenson, a 6-foot-4 fifth-year guard, started playing AAU ball together at a young age.
“It’s been a journey, just the way me and him have grown up, going from us being in an AAU program where we weren’t really looked at. There was always a guy or two that were ahead of us and those guys got most of the shots and those guys were the image of the program where we were at,” Matthews said.
“Shout out to my AAU coach ... he put together an AAU program and said, ‘I want you and Erik to come be the leaders of this program and we want you to come out of Washington with a Division I scholarship to go play somewhere.’
“Me and Erik talked back and forth about that and we weren’t sure if that’s what we should do because we were with this program since we were kids all the way up to high school. Me and him both made that decision to go over there and me and him have been very, very close ever since.”
Matthews — after the loss to Stevenson in his final high school game — ended up at WVU after originally planning to play at UConn. Stevenson was heading to Wichita State.
The guard was in Kansas for two seasons, before heading back to Washington. After a year there, he went to South Carolina, before ending up in Morgantown this year for his final season of eligibility.
Matthews returned to Washington after three years with the Mountaineers, but after a year with the Huskies, elected to close his collegiate career back at WVU, where his sister was also attending school.
The two have helped the Mountaineers put up a 17-13 overall record and a 6-11 mark in Big 12 play entering Saturday’s regular-season finale.
“It’s been fun. It’s been real fun,” Stevenson said. “We’ve obviously had our ups and down with winning games and whatnot, but overall the team — this has been the best team I’ve been a part of. ...
“It’s kind of unreal how you full-circle it, if you look at the story and where we ended up in West Virginia finishing it out.”
The two will be among six WVU senior players recognized prior to the game. The others include Kedrian Johnson, Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins said the day will be “emotional” because “you spend so much time with those guys, you hate to see them go.”
It’s an important matchup for WVU, too, as the Mountaineers sit on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament.
WVU is in the “last four byes” category of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology after beating Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, earlier this week, but could solidify its place in the big dance with a win or with a good showing next week in the conference tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We need to win [Saturday] just to take all doubt away,” Huggins said. “I think we’re fine now, but I think we would all feel a lot more comfortable sitting there when the pairings are introduced if we had one more win.”
The Mountaineers opened Big 12 play with an 82-76 overtime loss to K-State in Manhattan, Kansas, on New Year’s Eve in a game they held a lead at halftime but couldn’t close out. It was the start of a five-game slide to open conference play, but WVU has rebounded and now controls its fate to reach the NCAA Tournament.
For Matthews, it would mark a second time being selected to play in college basketball’s marquee event. WVU advanced to the Round of 32 in the 2020-21 campaign, after having the season prior cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that’s also the reason he and Stevenson are now together again.
“You fast-forward to now, without the COVID year I wouldn’t be able to be here. You look at that, my career would be done in college,” Matthews said. “I just know that this is my last time I’ll be able to play in the tournament and I want to get there and I want to make it as far as I can so hopefully we can cut down the nets at the end. I honestly don’t care about anything else.”
For Stevenson, it would be his first time making the NCAA Tournament. He was likely to go with Wichita State in the 2019-20 season, but had the opportunity taken away before the American Athletic Conference Tournament began due to the pandemic.
He knows he’s close now, with his old friend from back home, but tries to avoid that thought entering Saturday’s game.
“I try not to [think about it] because you want to go out there and play freely and enjoy the moment and still have fun with it,” Stevenson said. “We would love to win this game Saturday. That would just put us in the tournament safely. ... Winning this game and hopefully getting the win down there in Kansas City would ruin the doubt so I can stop overthinking.”
WVU leads the all-time series with K-State 15-10 and has won five of the last seven meetings.
Saturday’s game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.