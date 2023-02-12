Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) is defended by West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
AUSTIN, Texas -- West Virginia will need to play significantly better than it has in its last two away games if it wants to close its current road trip with a win over a ranked conference foe.
The Mountaineers, who have just one Big 12 road victory in the last two seasons, are coming off a 94-60 blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday. They will now head to Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, for a 9 p.m. ET game Monday against No. 14 Baylor.
WVU (15-10 overall, 4-8 Big 12) beat Texas Tech earlier this season in Lubbock, Texas, for its first Big 12 road win in nearly two years, but the Mountaineers have lost their other five league games away from the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum this season.
That included a 76-72 loss at then-No. 14 TCU on Jan. 31 in their last road game before Saturday’s setback -- one that came after the Mountaineers thought they had turned a corner with the victory over the Red Raiders and a nonconference win over then-No. 15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“Just keep our confidence up, make sure everybody keeps their head up,” WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. said after Saturday’s loss. “There’s a lot of games left, so just stay positive and don’t keep our head down.”
The Mountaineers struggled with Texas’ physicality, turned the ball over 20 times and, as coach Bob Huggins put it, “our defense sucked.”
They’ll have a chance to bounce back against Baylor (19-6, 8-4), after the Bears picked up a big road win Saturday at No. 17 TCU.
Baylor started Big 12 play rough -- the Bears and Mountaineers both entered their first meeting 0-3 -- but the victory over WVU started a 9-1 stretch, with the only loss during that time coming against Texas at Moody Center.
WVU had a chance against the Bears in the first meeting after taking the lead in the second half, but again shot itself in the foot with missed free throws down the stretch. The Mountaineers were 18 of 25 from the line in the second half of that game, while Baylor knocked down 23 second-half free throws to close the 83-78 victory.
“They made a shot at the end of the game to win,” Huggins said.
WVU struggled to stop star freshman Keyonte George the first time the two teams met. He had 32 points, Adam Flagler netted 19, LJ Cryer tallied 13 and former Mountaineer and Fairmont native Jalen Bridges dropped in 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Joe Toussaint led a group of five Mountaineers to score in double figures against Baylor with 20 points.
A win would go a long way for WVU’s NCAA Tournament at-large hopes, although it is still in decent position regardless. The Mountaineers were in the top 20 in the NET rankings leading into Saturday’s slate of games, and were still in the top 25 in the KenPom Ratings following the lopsided loss to Texas.
WVU’s remaining schedule includes home games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State and one more two-game road swing to Kansas and Iowa State, before closing the regular season at home against Kansas State.
“[We need to] win a couple more games,” Huggins said. “I think with the wins that we have -- see, we’ve got out-of-conference wins, too. Big out-of-conference wins. We’ll be all right. Then we get a chance again in the tournament, in Kansas City.”
Baylor leads the series 15-8, has four straight wins over the Mountaineers and seven in the last eight meetings.