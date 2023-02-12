Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Baylor West Virginia Basketball

Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) is defended by West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

AUSTIN, Texas -- West Virginia will need to play significantly better than it has in its last two away games if it wants to close its current road trip with a win over a ranked conference foe.

The Mountaineers, who have just one Big 12 road victory in the last two seasons, are coming off a 94-60 blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday. They will now head to Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, for a 9 p.m. ET game Monday against No. 14 Baylor.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.