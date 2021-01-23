After a program shutdown on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 protocols, some offensive rust and general sloppiness was to be expected when No. 14 West Virginia took the floor at Kansas State on Saturday.
And while the team was unable to practice until the two days leading up to the contest, its improvement defensively was evident from the outset and left everyone feeling better about a gauntlet of a second-half schedule.
The Mountaineers forced 28 turnovers in their first game since Jan. 9, jumped out to a 21-4 lead and cruised relatively stress-free to a 69-47 win in Manhattan, Kansas. West Virginia (10-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) was never seriously challenged, leading by as many as 17 in the first half and never by fewer than eight in the second.
It marked the sixth straight loss for Kansas State, a team with 11 freshmen and sophomores on its 14-man roster. But any win after what the Mountaineers endured in recent days was going to be a good onee. In fact, coach Bob Huggins called it his team’s biggest win of the year.
“It’s the biggest win of the year because we’re coming off a loss [to Texas] in a game we could’ve, should’ve won, and then we get hit with the COVID-19 stuff and we really hadn’t had a time where ... we were down to basically four guys,” Huggins said. “We basically had four guys. Hard to get anything done with four.”
It was difficult to know what to expect heading into the game after WVU shut down its program on Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 protocols. Who was able to do what over that break wasn’t made public.
On Saturday, there were adjustments. Jordan McCabe and Taz Sherman were both in the starting lineup in place of Sean McNeil and Emmitt Matthews. And there was plenty of mixing and matching in terms of rotations as Huggins attempted to keep his players as fresh as possible.
“I didn’t know who we were going to have until really [Friday] afternoon,” Huggins said. “The people that we subbed, we subbed because the other guys were tired, we needed subs.
“I thought the guys that got to work out, I thought they were pretty good. I thought the guys that didn’t get to work out or weren’t able to work out because of the COVID, they struggled. We’ve just got to get those guys back in playing shape and it’s hard to do with the schedule we have coming up.”
The Wildcats (5-11, 1-7) turned the ball over 18 times in the first half and scored just 17 points with the Mountaineers entering the break up 31-17.
Those gifts from Kansas State helped mask some of the Mountaineers’ own shortcomings, which included a 37-24 rebounding deficit and periodic shooting slumps, though WVU finished shooting a respectable 44% (22 for 50) from the floor and 40% (8 of 20) from 3-point range. WVU scored 26 points off Kansas State turnovers while the Wildcats managed just six points on 12 Mountaineer miscues.
“We turned them over, we were able to score off the turnovers, we got so many more opportunities than what they got because of the job we did defensively,” Huggins said. “We did spend whatever time we had that we were permitted to work with these guys, it was primarily defense because our defense has been so bad, so porous. And I thought we did a great job of closing passing lanes, I thought we did a great job of closing dribble lanes, we did a better job guarding the ball, a better job staying in front of people.”
Junior point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride led all scorers with 18 points with Jalen Bridges adding 12 to the WVU cause. Combined, McBride and Bridges hit 12 of 18 shots from the floor. Sherman added 10 points.
For McBride, who also chipped in five assists and played 37 minutes, nine more than any other Mountaineer, Saturday brought a welcome return to normalcy.
“It felt great,” McBride said. “Blessed to be able to play this sport and be out there with my brothers competing — there’s nothing better than that.”
Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with 15 points with freshman Selton Miguel adding 10, all in the second half, off the bench.