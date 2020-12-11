MORGANTOWN — By the time North Texas scored its first point of the second half, West Virginia had turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.
If Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins challenged his team at halftime, his team certainly seemed to answer — at least for long enough.
Overcoming a dreadful offensive first half, the No. 11 Mountaineers used an 18-0 run to start the second half, riding a smaller lineup and full-court pressure to seize control and eventually register a 62-50 win over visiting North Texas at the Coliseum on Friday afternoon.
Though only in its sixth game of the year, West Virginia (5-1) faced what felt like an extremely important half of basketball, trailing 29-21 in a home opener on Friday with No. 19 Richmond looming on Sunday. And even though the result leaves some questions moving forward, it was good enough for a double-digit win.
“We woke ‘em up,” Huggins said, referring to the halftime locker room. “We just didn’t play hard, man. I can deal with missed shots, I can deal with missed free throws, I can’t deal with not playing hard. We didn’t play hard.
“That was not my team out there.”
It would be hard to imagine an uglier opening half for West Virginia. The Mountaineers shot just 25.7% from the floor (9 of 35) with 10 turnovers in trailing 29-21 at the break. Meanwhile, North Texas (1-3) shot 59.1% from the floor, with the saving grace for West Virginia being North Texas’ turnovers (12) and 15 offensive rebounds for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia had 10 turnovers of its own in the first half, starting forward Derek Culver played just four minutes and a scoreless streak of nearly six minutes put WVU well behind at the break.
“Our team is struggling with — we play to our competition a lot,” Culver said. “If we don’t cut it out now, it’s going to get us in the long run because, I just feel like, even if we’d come out and played with the intensity we played against Gonzaga, if we would’ve used that here, we would’ve blew this team out of the water right out of the gate.
“I just feel like my team, we’re really struggling with playing to our competition and lowering our standards.”
But in the second half, using that full-court pressure and perhaps a renewed sense of energy stemming from halftime, the Mountaineers fully turned the tables, finishing the game shooting 37.7% with the Mean Green finishing at 34.5%.
Sean McNeil led the Mountaineers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Taz Sherman adding 13 points and Derek Culver finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Culver did his damage in just 20 minutes on the floor, but this time his limited usage had nothing to do with foul trouble. Culver usually plays the middle alongside fellow forward Oscar Tshiebwe, but Huggins chose to split up the two, with the duo not seeing the floor together after the first four minutes.
Tshiebwe, who was a preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection and was also named to the Naismith Award watch list, was scoreless Friday, snaring seven rebounds and finishing 0 for 5 from the floor in 13 minutes.
“That was because neither one of them played very well to start the game,” Huggins said. “When you have a 1-footer and you miss it by 2 feet, you’re having a bad day.”
Tshiebwe’s struggles are one of the more alarming trends moving out of Friday and into a three-game stretch that includes the aforementioned Spiders, a Big 12 opener against Iowa State (Dec. 18) and a trip to Lawrence, Kansas to play the No. 5 Jayhawks (Dec. 22). Tshiebwe is averaging just 7.7 points and eight rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor.
“He hasn’t played well — he hasn’t ran,” Huggins said. “He was as good a runner as any power forward in the country, maybe the best. He hasn’t ran so he hasn’t gotten involved in the transition game. He hasn’t made perimeter shots, which I thought at the end of last year he made perimeter shots so you had to guard him at the foul line. He hasn’t finished around the rim and that was something as the season went on he got better and better and better at.
“I love the kid, I’m not trying to say something disrespectful to him, but he hasn’t played very well. Hasn’t finished, hasn’t ran, hasn’t rebounded as well and hasn’t passed it as well.”
Javion Hamlet had 15 points to lead North Texas with Thomas Bell adding 12.
The Mountaineers and Richmond are scheduled to collide in the Coliseum at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday with the game airing on ESPN.