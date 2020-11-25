Miles "Deuce" McBride scored a game-high 21 points and Sean McNeil added 16 to lead West Virginia to a 79-71 win over South Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the Big Boy Motors Crossover Classic Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Taz Sherman added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Mountaineers. Derek Culver had a game-high 14 rebounds for WVU (1-0).
Douglas Wilson led four South Dakota State players in double-figure scoring with 17 points. Noah Freidel added 16 points for the Jackrabbits (0-1).
WVU will play in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's late semifinal between Utah State and Virginia Commonwealth. The game will be televised by ESPN.