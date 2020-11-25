Essential reporting in volatile times.

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

WVU's Miles McBride drives against South Dakota State's Noah Freidel during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. McBride had a game-high 21 points in the Mountaineers' 79-71 win.

 DAVE EGGEN | Inertia

Miles "Deuce" McBride scored a game-high 21 points and Sean McNeil added 16 to lead West Virginia to a 79-71 win over South Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the Big Boy Motors Crossover Classic Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Taz Sherman added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Mountaineers. Derek Culver had a game-high 14 rebounds for WVU (1-0).

Douglas Wilson led four South Dakota State players in double-figure scoring with 17 points. Noah Freidel added 16 points for the Jackrabbits (0-1).

WVU will play in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's late semifinal between Utah State and Virginia Commonwealth. The game will be televised by ESPN.