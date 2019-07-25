Pairings have been announced for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, and the West Virginia University men's basketball team has been tabbed to take on Missouri.
The Mountaineers will host the Tigers on January 25, 2020 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia and Missouri have split their four all-time meetings, with the Mountaineers taking the most recent contest in 2017.
This is the seventh season of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with the Big 12 owning a 35-25 overall advantage in the series.
Other matchups for this season's event are Kentucky at Texas Tech, Baylor at Florida, Iowa State at Auburn, Tennessee at Kansas, Kansas State at Alabama, Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, TCU at Arkansas and Louisiana State at Texas.