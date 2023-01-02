West Virginia dropped out of the top 25 Monday after losing in overtime at Kansas State on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (10-3 overall, 0-1 Big 12) had climbed to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll and in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week after winning their final four nonconference games before entering Big 12 Conference play. WVU had received votes in the polls throughout the season to that point.
After falling to K-State 82-76 in their Big 12 opener Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, the Mountaineers fell from the top 25. WVU received five points in the AP Poll and 28 in the Coaches Poll, which were both released Monday. WVU has dropped to 15th in the NET rankings as of Monday.
Purdue remains the top-ranked team in the AP Poll, followed by Houston, Kansas, UConn and Arizona. In the Coaches Poll, Arizona is No. 4 and UConn is No. 5.
The Big 12 features several ranked teams in addition to Kansas. In the AP Poll, Texas is No. 6, TCU is No. 17, Baylor is No. 19 and Iowa State is No. 25, while K-State and WVU each received votes. In the Coaches Poll, Texas is No. 6, Baylor is No. 16, TCU is No. 17 and Iowa State is tied for 25th with Kentucky, while K-State, WVU and Texas Tech were each receiving votes.
In addition to K-State’s win over WVU on Saturday, Kansas beat Oklahoma State, Texas beat Oklahoma, Iowa State beat Baylor and TCU beat Texas Tech on the first day of league action.
WVU is scheduled to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Monday night, and Big 12 action continues Tuesday with Kansas heading to Texas Tech and K-State hitting the road for Texas.