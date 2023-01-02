Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia dropped out of the top 25 Monday after losing in overtime at Kansas State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (10-3 overall, 0-1 Big 12) had climbed to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll and in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week after winning their final four nonconference games before entering Big 12 Conference play. WVU had received votes in the polls throughout the season to that point.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags