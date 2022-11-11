Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVUToussaintPitt

WVU’s Joe Toussaint goes to the floor for a loose ball against Pitt’s Nike Sibande.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

PITTSBURGH — The 189th Backyard BasketBrawl went just like 101 others had, as well as the past six for West Virginia as the Mountaineers pulled away from Pitt, leaving the Petersen Events Center Friday night with an 81-56 victory over the Panthers.

WVU’s 25-point margin of victory was its largest against Pitt since a 90-64 win in 1968, which took place at the Mountaineer Field House. West Virginia had never won a Brawl in Pittsburgh by more than 24 points.

