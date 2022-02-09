MORGANTOWN -- It remains to be seen whether West Virginia can parlay its first win in nearly a month into a late-season charge for the postseason.
But one thing was for sure in the wake of the Mountaineers’ 79-63 conquest of Iowa State on Tuesday night -- the players certainly seemed emboldened.
“Once we do turn this around, I feel like it’s going to shock a whole lot of people,” senior guard Taz Sherman said. “I think it’s going to shock everyone. Even though we know what we can do, the coaching staff knows what we can do, some of the fans, some of West Virginia knows what we can do but in terms of the world, I think we’re going to shock the world when we do.”
WVU coach Bob Huggins took a little more grounded approach.
“I wish I shared that exuberance,” Huggins said. “I mean, we’ve got two hard games coming. We’ve got two hard road games.”
To Huggins’ point, the Mountaineers will venture to Oklahoma State on Saturday and turn around quickly with a game at Kansas State on Monday. Now at 14-9 overall and 3-7 in Big 12 play, any and every win is pivotal. WVU was not listed in Joe Lunardi’s latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology on Tuesday morning, though certainly there are enough opportunities ahead for the Mountaineers to claw their way back in.
But while Huggins stressed what was ahead, the players took a moment to revel in the snapping of a seven-game losing streak that all involved admitted took its toll.
“Honestly, having to go back after the game and see the texts from my dad, that was the worst part, I’m not going to lie,” sophomore forward Jalen Bridges said. “’Y’all got to pick it up. Y’all got some things to fix,’ and tonight, we fixed them.”
Most of them anyway. WVU was certainly better offensively, shooting 50% from the floor after mustering just 24.2% in a 60-53 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Mountaineers also won the rebounding battle for the first time since a win over Kansas State on Jan. 8.
Turnovers were a problem, however, as West Virginia gave it away 20 times to the Cyclones. Huggins also expressed concern over his team’s inability to shut the door on opponents as Iowa State rallied from a 19-point hole to cut the deficit to eight in the closing minutes.
“I was pretty happy with them until we let them make that run and we’ve done that too many times,” Huggins said. “We can’t keep people down. I was a little concerned there, but other than that …”
Perhaps more than any measurable statistic, all involved seemed satisfied with the team’s effort, and it has been that way the last few games, even in losses at Baylor and to the Red Raiders. Sherman, who missed Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech while dealing with concussion symptoms, said he could see improvement in that area even from the bench.
“All these games on this losing streak -- this is going to be the last time we talk about this losing streak since we won now -- all the games except for maybe one or two, we really tried,” Sherman said. “But the last two games especially, I think my team really grinded. We gave it our all the last two games, it just didn’t go our way.”
Huggins said that determination took yet another step on Tuesday.
“I think they know we didn’t give the effort we have to give [before],” Huggins said. “We’re small. We don’t have an inside presence offensively, which makes it tough, and we lost so many 50/50 balls. We’ve gone back and looked at 50/50 balls and we’re reaching for them and other people are diving. And to see our guys diving on the floor today was great.”
Now the task is to replicate not only the input, but the results. While the players certainly took a moment to enjoy Tuesday night’s feeling, they know how difficult it will be to keep it going.
“We’ve just got to keep this same intensity no matter if we’re playing here or playing away,” Bridges said. “We’ve got a big one coming up on Saturday in Stillwater [Oklahoma] and then we’re straight to Manhattan [Kansas] after that, so we’ve got to come out with that same effort and enthusiasm and hopefully we steal two on the road.”