MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia knows the importance of wins in the month of February while currently on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid.
The Mountaineers, in the latest bracketology released Friday by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, are among the last four in to make the field, and their next opponent -- Oklahoma -- is currently listed in the first four out.
WVU will face the Sooners at 8 p.m. Saturday in the WVU Coliseum after falling 77-76 in their first meeting this season in Norman, Oklahoma, on Jan. 14.
Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins said he and the staff have spent “a significant amount of time” emphasizing the importance of the upcoming games.
“I don’t want them to come in to us later and say, ‘I wish you would’ve told us. If you would’ve told us, we would’ve played harder, been more cognizant of what was in store,’ or whatever,” Huggins said.
WVU (13-9 overall, 2-7 Big 12) received two points in the latest AP poll, was not included in the coaches poll, and is near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. But the Mountaineers are still in the hunt to make the tournament because of the caliber of their schedule -- the fourth-toughest nationally, according to the latest NCAA SOS ratings.
As of Friday, the Mountaineers were No. 24 in the NET rankings and No. 18 in the KenPom Ratings.
“Yeah, pretty much,” Huggins said when asked if upcoming games are must-wins. “But it’s going to be that way the rest of the way out. We need to win. There’s no sense lying to them. We need to win.”
Huggins said, “I’d be surprised if we don’t get in” the NCAA Tournament, and fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said he sent the bracketology situation with the Mountaineers and Oklahoma to his teammates earlier this week.
“I think we will" get in the NCAA Tournament, said Stevenson, who added he thinks 18 wins would safely get WVU to the Big Dance. “We just take care of business at home and we’ll be in for sure. I’d like to win them all to be safe, man.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a 76-72 loss at No. 15 TCU on Tuesday -- one that left Huggins unhappy with the leadership from his veteran players. It was another close Big 12 loss for WVU, and the Hall of Fame coach said during a news conference Friday, “We don’t have a strong leader.
“I think there were a lot of heart-to-heart conversations,” Huggins said. "They didn’t come to play. They know they didn’t come to play. We were bad. We had very little enthusiasm. You go in and there was nobody in there, and then all of a sudden, there were 4,000 students in there. We just didn’t step up and meet the challenge.”
WVU has nine regular-season games remaining -- five at home and four on the road -- and that slate starts with the Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) on Saturday.
Oklahoma is in a similar position as WVU. The two teams are both 2-7 in league play, which is better only than Texas Tech’s 1-8. Texas sits atop the standings at 7-2, while Kansas, Kansas State, TCU and Iowa State are all 6-3, Baylor is 5-4 and Oklahoma State is 4-5.
All 10 Big 12 teams are in the top 65 in the NET rankings. The Sooners are currently No. 56.
They do have a victory over the Mountaineers already this season from a meeting at the Lloyd Noble Center, however. WVU shot just 50% from the free throw line in the game, including several misses down the stretch. Tre Mitchell led a group of four Mountaineers that finished with double-figure scoring in the loss with 16 points. Grant Sherfield had 22 to lead the Sooners.
The win was the seventh in a row over WVU for the Sooners, who now lead the all-time series 17-9. Oklahoma is 5-5 at the Coliseum, with wins in the last three games there.
“Well, you hope the building’s enthusiastic,” Huggins said. “Hopefully the fans show up, the students show up and there’s excitement in the building. That helps considerably.
“I don’t know -- if [players] don’t understand the position that they put themselves in now, I don’t know that they will ever understand.”
The television broadcast for Saturday’s game will begin on ESPNEWS, before switching to ESPN2 after the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.