MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s men's basketball coach is in place for the 2023-24 season, and the Mountaineers will now work on solidifying roles for the rest of the staff.
Josh Eilert was introduced as the interim coach on Monday at the WVU Coliseum, and said he and athletic director Wren Baker will evaluate the rest of the staff to find the best fits for the upcoming season.
“We’re not there yet. Wren and I have met a couple times on this, but it’s early,” Eilert said. “We’re going to take a look at everybody in the program and their role and figure out how we can do things better, how we can do things more efficient, but also we’ve got some really good people in our program -- really good people -- and I want to bring that out of them.
“I’m going to first evaluate everybody on our staff and figure out how they can fit in, and then we’ll go from there. There’s no promises, but we have really good people in place and as much as possible I’d like to retain them.”
Eilert had been with the Mountaineers for 16 seasons in a variety of roles, including last season as a full-time assistant, before being promoted Saturday evening to his new role following the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins a week earlier.
Huggins’ resignation came June 17 after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh one night earlier. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.
The Mountaineer coaching staff also includes assistants Ron Everhart, a Fairmont native who has led McNeese State, Northeastern and Duquesne, and DerMarr Johnson, who was hired in the middle of the 2022-23 season following the program parting ways with longtime assistant Larry Harrison.
Alex Ruoff, WVU’s all-time 3-point field goal leader during his playing career from 2006-09, was in his first season as a graduate assistant last year and is highly thought of within the program from a coaching perspective.
Baker said each full-time assistant was granted a chance to meet with him personally in the week following Huggins’ resignation, but kept those that accepted that invitation -- as well as any external candidates for the position -- confidential.
Several staff contracts are set to expire at the end of June, and Baker said those likely would’ve already been extended had Huggins not been looking at moving some positions around, but nothing official had taken place prior to his resignation. Baker said he would not let those contracts expire, but they might not be extended for a full year quite yet while evaluations are taking place.
“That was one of the things that, on a personal level as a human being, that really bothered me for those guys,” Baker said. “This happens and they didn’t do anything wrong. A lot of times, if we weren’t still considering some other things, we might’ve already had the renewals out to them, but coach Huggins was looking himself at, did he want to move some deck chairs around? We had not done that.
“I just told them early, I said, ‘We will not let anybody’s employment end June 30. Now, I’m not promising you a full year. It may be 60 days, it may be 90 days, and we reassign you or something, depending on how this goes,’ but I got in front of them early. I believe it was Sunday and just said, ‘Hey, just so everybody knows, that’s not going to happen. We would not treat people that way, especially the people that have families and kids and that kind of stuff.’”
While Eilert has been around WVU for a number of years, this will be his first time in a head-coaching capacity. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
Eilert spent his first six seasons at WVU as the team’s video coordinator, and then moved into his role as assistant athletic director for basketball operations in 2013. He also served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, where he was responsible for on-court scouting, recruiting and working with the Mountaineers’ wings.
He also worked with Huggins in the 2006-07 season at Kansas State, where he played two seasons from 2002-04 after starting his career at Cloud County Community College, as a graduate assistant.
Because of his lack of experience in a head coaching position and the situation he’s coming into, Baker said there could be the addition of a senior adviser to the staff, if the right candidate emerges, while saying staff decisions will be made on “coach Eilert’s timeline” and that “he has full autonomy” of the program in his new role.
“I think for everybody who transitions into a head coaching job for the first time, they’re always shocked at how little it’s about coaching. It really is about management and leadership. It’s a different job," Baker said. “If we can get him surrounded by a support system to help him, then I think that gives him his best chance for success. The rest of those will really be up to him to rearrange the deck chairs and make sure he has people in place that allows him to be successful.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.