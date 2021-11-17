After home wins over Oakland and Pitt to start the season, the West Virginia basketball team will hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, but it will be no day at the beach.
The Mountaineers will participate in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and will play three games in four days in the eight-team event, starting with a matchup against Elon at approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday at TD Arena. The game will air on ESPN2.
The winner will meet the winner of a game between Marquette and Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Friday with the losers of those games playing at 9. The event will conclude with place-winner games on Sunday, with St. Bonaventure, Boise State, Temple and Clemson on the other side of the bracket.
With the Mountaineers breaking in several new players, both of the freshman and transfer varieties, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said an event like this is exactly what his team needs early in the season.
“We want to play. I think these tournaments have been really good for us over the years,” Huggins said during a Zoom interview session on Wednesday. “You get a lot of experience. You get to play a lot of guys because it is three games in four days. I like it. I think it’s done a lot over the years to help us.”
Indeed, an early-season tournament away from home has become a staple of the Mountaineer schedule, and it’s been a source of early-season success in recent years. WVU has won similar events in each of the past two years, claiming the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota last year and bringing home the Cancun Challenge title from Mexico two seasons ago.
Some of the team’s more experienced players such as guards Kedrian Johnson, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil as well as forwards Jalen Bridges and Gabe Osabuohien have become accustomed to tournament play. But for the newcomers, this weekend will offer an early taste of what the NCAA Tournament will be like should the team qualify.
“I think to a large degree you end up toughing it out in these tournaments,” Huggins said. “We’re going to play a couple of days, have a day off and then play another game. You’ve got to be ready to play, but I think it’s good preparation for the NCAA Tournament. In the NCAA Tournament you’re going to play a couple of games in three days, generally. I think anything we can do, particularly with this team -- we’ve got so many new guys and so many guys who haven’t played in tournament settings and we’re going to play -- before it’s all said and done, we’re going to play three or four freshmen.”
In that respect, the benefits will be twofold because in addition to gaining valuable tournament experience, three games in four days will likely force Huggins deeper into his bench, giving him a better idea of rotations and how to utilize the team’s new players moving forward.
“Because you’re playing three games in four days you need to play more guys and so we get guys in,” Huggins said. “We’ve got some freshmen that are playing pretty well, we just haven’t had an opportunity to get them much playing time, and I think hopefully we can get those guys some playing time and get them feeling a little more confident and a little better.
“We’ve got so many new guys we need to play. We need the time. It’s one thing to go out there and do drills in practice, it’s another thing to put people in the stands and play against somebody you haven’t played against.”
That will start with an Elon team that will enter the tournament at 2-1 as it lost 74-61 at Florida to open the season before winning back-to-back games over Randolph College and Bluefield College.
The Phoenix pose an outside-shooting threat, making 42.4% of their 3-point attempts, and four players have hit at least six triples, led by junior guard/forward Zac Ervin (12 for 25). He is also the team’s leading scorer at 15.7 points per game.
Huggins also expects to see a myriad of defenses, similar to what Oakland showed and gave the Mountaineers problems before WVU eventually pulled out a 60-53 win.
“I think they’re a good team,” Huggins said. “They shoot the ball really well. I was able to watch two of their games and they get on a roll and they’re able to make a lot of shots. Defensively they mix it up a little bit. They’re going to play a little 1-3-1 [zone], they’re going to play a little 2-3, they’re going to play some [man-to-man], so that will be good for us as well.”