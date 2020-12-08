For the first time this season, the West Virginia men’s basketball team will play a home game Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
But in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, home isn’t necessarily what it has been.
Other than the families of coaches and players, spectators are prohibited at WVU home games throughout December, meaning a largely vacant Coliseum will be the site for the 7 p.m. matchup against Robert Morris (1-0).
WVU (4-1, ranked No. 11 by the Associated Press) is used to playing in small or non-existent crowds so far this season. Historically, the Coliseum has been a raucous refuge for the Mountaineers, but now things are sure to be different in the mostly vacant arena.
“I tell you what really kind of jumps out at you, you’ve got the cardboard cut-outs in there and four of them are [longtime radio color analyst] Jay Jacobs,” WVU coach Bob Huggins cracked during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. “Having four Jay Jacobs in the stands, that’s rough. We’ve got a critic in every row now.
“It’s kind of like practice, honestly. You can hear the sneakers squeaking and you can hear everything the opposing coach tries to tell his guys and they can hear what I’m telling our guys. It’s more like a scrimmage than it is a game, the feel of it anyway.”
With that comes challenges for players and coaches alike. For big games, particularly Big 12 Conference tilts, the Coliseum is often stuffed with upwards of 14,000 screaming fans. But all that noise — and the energy that comes with it — will be gone for the foreseeable future.
Basketball is very much a momentum-driven game of runs. More so than most sports, players often feed off home crowds for that energy. While the Mountaineers are getting used to life with no fans, it’s still a challenge to produce their own energy.
“Obviously even in high school we had 2,000 fans at games, I’m always used to being in packed places,” WVU point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said. “It’s been really different. Obviously you can’t control some things, and I think it’s my job as one of the leaders of this team to figure out what can help get everybody get going, including myself.
“It’s been tough at first. You’re used to feeding off the energy of the crowd, but again, it’s one of the things you can’t control. It’s been hard but I think we’re getting better at it.”
“It makes it a little bit more challenging but that’s one of our biggest keys going in this year,” guard Sean McNeil agreed. “We knew going in the chances of having 14,000 people in here were probably slim to none. Just trying to bring energy from the jump, motivating each other, sticking with each other is huge. Just trying to be ready for whoever comes in here or wherever we go and play.”
But all agree that the Mountaineers have been lucky to play at all, with several teams still waiting for their first games and many more with only one or two in so far. That would include Robert Morris (1-0), which has only a 75-57 win over Point Park on its ledger this season.
Scouting a team with just one game becomes difficult, but Huggins believes it’s not necessarily detrimental facing a team with limited information about it.
“We played a very good South Dakota State team and we didn’t have anything other than the year before,” Huggins said. “And that’s what we did with the majority of what we played at South Dakota [while winning at the Big Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship in Sioux Falls].
“It’s good preparation. You play in a tournament and you don’t know who’s going to win and who’s going to lose, so it’s tough — now you’re scouting two teams, they’re looking at two different teams and you kind of get confused I think, the players get confused, not the coaches.”
On the surface, a date against Robert Morris in an empty arena may not be the most attention-grabbing matchup, especially with games against No. 19 Richmond (Sunday) and at No. 5 Kansas (Dec. 22) sandwiched around a home tilt against Iowa State (Dec. 18) in the league opener looming.
But Huggins said he isn’t worried about motivation, energy or focus heading into Wednesday’s game against Robert Morris, indicating that the uncertainty of the season as a whole has generated some perspective and maturity in his team.
“I would hope that all the work they’ve put in to get to this point that they would be excited about playing anybody,” Huggins said. “I think we ought to feel fortunate that we’re playing anybody and obviously it’s not Pitt, it’s not Duquesne, but it’s a school nearby that we do have some history with, Robert Morris. I think our guys just want to play somebody other than themselves.”