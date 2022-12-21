MORGANTOWN - Big 12 play is quickly approaching for West Virginia, but the Mountaineers will have one more game before that happens.
WVU is set to face Stony Brook in a 6 p.m. game Thursday at the WVU Coliseum before starting league play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
“We expect them to play hard. Naturally, they’re not going to lay down and just walk in here and expect us to beat them,” WVU sophomore guard Seth Wilson said. “I expect a good game. I really do, because those are the ones that you could possibly lose - every game is one you could possibly lose - so coming into that one being focused and determined to get a win, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The Mountaineers (9-2) have won three straight games at home after a loss at Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 3, and currently sit ninth in the NET rankings. WVU is coming off a 96-78 win over Buffalo on Sunday in which it pulled away in the final 12 minutes.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. was not available for that game due to an injury to his left knee, and likely won’t play in Thursday’s game. Sophomore guard Kobe Johnson got the start in place of Matthews, who started the team’s first 10 games at forward. Wilson also saw an increased role and scored 10 points.
“I think what they ultimately decided the problem was [with Matthews] was a deep bone bruise and it’s getting better. He’s feeling a lot better, I think,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think the goal is for him to start practicing as soon as we get back to practice and get ready for K-State.”
WVU is 29th nationally in scoring offense at 81.9 points per game entering its final contest before Big 12 play, and are led by Erik Stevenson’s 14.4 points per game.
Stony Brook (4-8) is surrendering 69.4 points per game. Offensively, the Seawolves are scoring 63.6 points per game, and have scored over 70 points in four of their 12 games.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore leads the team with 14.8 points per game, while Frankie Policelli averages a near double-double with 12 points and 9.8 rebounds a night. Aaron Clarke adds double-figure scoring with 10 points per game.
Thursday will mark the first meeting between the two programs.
WVU will have a four-day break following the game for Christmas, before returning to prepare for Kansas State. Huggins has “no concerns” about the time away for his players before opening the league slate.
“We fortunately have guys that like to play,” he said. “I think they’ll run, they’ll condition themselves.”
Thursday's game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.