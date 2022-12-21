Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia players gather to discuss defensive assignments during a basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown on Sunday.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - Big 12 play is quickly approaching for West Virginia, but the Mountaineers will have one more game before that happens.

WVU is set to face Stony Brook in a 6 p.m. game Thursday at the WVU Coliseum before starting league play Dec. 31 at Kansas State.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.