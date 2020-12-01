When Tennessee was forced to pull out of its game against top-ranked Gonzaga as part of the Jimmy V Classic, WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins put in a call to ESPN, volunteering to replace the Volunteers.
What motivated Huggins to put the Mountaineers in front of the surging Bulldogs as part of an already difficult schedule?
As it turns out, maybe he’s not even sure.
“I don’t know, you ever been in South Dakota in a bubble?” Huggins deadpanned. “You get bored.”
The arrangement was made last Wednesday, the first day of WVU’s appearance in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a tournament the Mountaineers went on to win.
According to senior guard Taz Sherman, word started to get out before WVU’s opener against South Dakota State and was formally announced by Huggins at halftime.
“We were all excited of course,” Sherman said. “That’s why you come to a high-major Division I program is to play the best teams in the country and just be on that national scale and national stage.”
To be sure, there’s not a much bigger stage, especially at this time of year, than the Jimmy V Classic, which will be held at Bankers Life Arena in Indianapolis. The Mountaineers, 3-0 and ranked No. 11 in the first Associated Press regular-season poll, and No. 1 Bulldogs are set to square off at 7 p.m. with No. 5 Illinois and No. 2 Baylor following at 10.
Now that WVU finds itself on that stage, how do the Mountaineers contend with Gonzaga team (2-0) that already has a 12-point win over No. 7 Kansas and a 23-point beatdown of Auburn to its credit?
“They’re good man, they’re good,” Huggins said of the Bulldogs. “They’re very, very skilled and I think that’s been a trait of Gonzaga basketball for a lot of years. They have a lot of very skilled guys. They pass it extremely well, they shoot it extremely well — they shoot it as good as anybody we’ve played in a long time.”
Indeed, the Zags certainly provide plenty to look at offensively. Through two games against Power Five competition, the Bulldogs are scoring 96 points per game and shooting 58.5% from the floor. Gonzaga passes well, averaging 17.5 assists, and has outrebounded its two opponents 77-56. Forwards Drew Timme (26.5 points per game) and Corey Kispert (24.0) lead the way in scoring with freshman guard Jalen Suggs adding another 18 points per contest.
So, the task will likely start defensively for the Mountaineers, who haven’t been nearly as efficient on that end as Huggins would like. That also likely puts a big onus on WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien, the team’s defensive ace with whom Huggins is comfortable matching up against any opposing player, regardless of position.
Osabuohien has embraced the role, and in addition to looking forward to playing the top team in the country, he said he’s also excited for the task of trying to slow down what has looked like an offensive juggernaut, albeit through only two games.
“They move the ball a lot and most of their scoring is based off of the two forwards, so I’m definitely excited for that,” Osabuohien said. “I’m excited to guard both of them — hopefully I get to guard both. The goal is to shut both of them down and play our game and do what we do at West Virginia.”
“They like to get out fast and that’s why they average 96 points a game, and half of those are on fast-break points alone,” Sherman added. “We’re really focusing on stopping the ball early and don’t give up easy transition points and also try to attack them in transition as well.
“Just try to deny and take things away from them and not let them do whatever they want to do like we’ve shown in the past. Just to play us and do us and we’ll be fine if we do so.”
While the challenge is stiff, the opportunity is golden, and it’s something not lost on WVU coaches and players. Although the game was added at the last moment, it could be a pivotal one in terms of national perception of the Mountaineer program moving forward.
“This is a statement game for us,” Sherman said. “We want to show everybody that we deserve to be one of those teams that’s talked about in the Final Four and national championship conversation and that’s why this is a big game.”
“It’s definitely a great opportunity for us to play the number one team in the country this early, but also, it’s good for ourselves to know where we’re at,” Osabuohien concurred. “If the whole country is calling them number one, for us to go over there and play them is going to show where we stand and where our chances are at a national championship, because right now, they’re saying Gonzaga is the front runner for a national championship and it’s good to see where we stand in that conversation.”