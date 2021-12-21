For the second straight game, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins will face one of his proteges.
This time around it’s Jerrod Calhoun, the former coach at Fairmont State and assistant under Huggins at Cincinnati and West Virginia who is now in his fifth season as head coach at Youngstown State.
The Penguins are set to invade Morgantown on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The game will air on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
The Mountaineers (10-1) are fresh off a comeback win at UAB on Saturday, with Youngstown the last hurdle between a holiday break and the start of a brutal Big 12 Conference slate on the other side. A win would be WVU's eighth in a row and would seem to give the Mountaineers significant momentum heading into the new year.
However, Huggins, as he’s always tends to do, is still searching for more. More consistency. More focus. More improvement.
“At the rate that we turn the ball over, I would say concentration probably is an issue,” Huggins said Tuesday. “We turn it over at a very alarming rate, for no reason.
“We do things every day that are simple, fundamental things at the start of practice. We pass the ball every day because we struggle to pass the ball. We block out at the beginning of practice every single day and we still don’t block out.
“We’re trying to get guys to do the fundamental things better, and when we do the fundamental things better we’re not going to turn the ball over at the alarming rate we turn it over now.”
Statistically speaking, the Mountaineers probably aren’t as bad as Huggins claims. WVU averages 12.1 turnovers, ranking 94th among 350 Division I teams.
But, while having one eye squarely on Youngstown (7-3), Huggins has the other looking down the road at a Big 12 Conference that is likely somehow even better than it was a year ago and is loaded with four teams in the top 10 in defensive efficiency and nine in the top 50.
So, while wins on the road like Saturday’s would be nice, Huggins knows it’s only going to get more difficult. Much more difficult.
“It’s kind of like, ‘We’re winning, it’s all fun and games,’” Huggins said. “It’s not all fun and games. Seemingly, as soon as you start to feel good about yourself, somebody knocks you on your ass and then you have to crawl back up and say, ‘I’ve got to go back to work.’ Well, why do you have to get knocked on your ass to start with?”
Wednesday’s matchup is the last time the Mountaineers will have an opportunity to iron out some wrinkles, but the Penguins are no pushovers.
Calhoun’s team has won five straight games and is undefeated in December. It’s a balanced attack with three players averaging double figures in scoring, led by senior forward Michael Akuchie (13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds per game). Senior guard Tevin Olison is next at 12.9 points per contest with sophomore guard Shemar Rathan-Mayes adding 10.3 per game. Senior guard Garrett Covington was also averaging 10.3 points through the team’s first three contests but was lost for the season with an injury.
“Jerrod’s done a great job of coaching them and I think a great job of recruiting people to fit his system and what he wants to do,” Huggins said. “They really run good offense. They’re very patient. They’re very skilled in getting the ball where they need the ball to go to, to be successful in the half court. They’re sound defensively. He’s done a great job of coaching.”
While Huggins is searching for more out of his team, he also talked about the Mountaineers’ tenacity. That was proven again on Saturday as WVU trailed for 34:48 but found a way to close with a 23-8 run to seize victory. It was a game that also mirrored an 80-77 victory over Eastern Kentucky earlier in the year.
Huggins knows that trait could be an important one moving forward and added that it’s one his teams have always had.
“The one thing I hope everybody learns here is to compete,” Huggins said. “There were a lot of people when we were down eight in Birmingham that thought it was over, but we competed. We haven’t been as talented as the upper echelon of our league since I got here. We weren’t overly talented in the Big East, we haven’t been overly talented In the Big 12, but we’ve played with a lot of heart.
“We’re going to compete. We’re going to line up and compete.”
Once again, Huggins was listed as an eligible candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Finalists will be announced on Feb. 18 with inductees being revealed in April.
Huggins has climbed to fourth on the all-time wins list among Division I men’s basketball coaches with 910, passing former coaching greats Roy Williams and Bob Knight already this season.