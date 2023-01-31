The second meeting with TCU didn’t go as well as the first for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers fell 76-72 to the No. 15 Horned Frogs on Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena after picking up a win in the previous meeting.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of enthusiasm,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said on the Mountaineer Sports Network postgame radio show. “I was extremely upset with us in the first 10 minutes of the game -- just our lack of energy, our lack of competitiveness.
"I tried to come in and talk to them, certainly, at halftime. I thought it was better, but you put yourself in a hole and then every little thing becomes probably way more important than what it really is.”
TCU (17-5 overall, 6-3 Big 12) was without leading scorer and Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles due to a knee injury, and starting forward Eddie Lampkin was also limited due to injury after missing the previous two games, but the Horned Frogs still came up with the win over WVU (13-9, 2-7).
Four Horned Frogs scored in double figures in the game. JaKobe Coles had a team-high 17 points for TCU, Damion Baugh pitched in 16 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, Shahada Wells put up 16 points and five assists, and Xavier Cork added 15 points. TCU is scheduled to play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Erik Stevenson had 17 points for WVU, Tre Mitchell tallied 15, Joe Toussaint totaled 12 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. netted 10. The Mountaineers shot 44% from the field and just 27% from the arc on 22 attempts.
Despite Lampkin being limited and Miles unable to go, TCU was able to get shots by the basket. The Horned Frogs scored 28 of their 36 first-half points in the paint as they built a nine-point lead before heading into the break with a 36-32 advantage.
TCU finished with a 48-30 edge in points in the paint and scored 20 of the 76 points on the fast break. The Horned Frogs shot 52% from the field in the win.
“[Forty-eight points in the paint], which is absurd,” Huggins said on the postgame radio show. “Totally absurd for the guys that we have."
WVU starting forward Jimmy Bell Jr. was limited to just four points and three rebounds and had four turnovers after helping the Mountaineers to a 74-65 win over TCU with a double-double on Jan. 18 in Morgantown. Kedrian Johnson had 20 points in that game and just two, with one rebound and no assists, on Tuesday.
TCU grew the lead to 12 with 4:32 to play before holding off a WVU comeback attempt.
WVU will return home to face Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers lost 77-76 to the Sooners on Jan. 14 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.
