MORGANTOWN — No. 3 Kansas came out of the gate hot, West Virginia continued to struggle shooting and the Jayhawks knocked off the Mountaineers 76-62 in their return to a sold out WVU Coliseum on Saturday.
Kansas (14-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) went ahead roughly three minutes into the game and never looked back, leading for the final 36:32 to remain unbeaten in league play, while WVU (10-5, 0-3) is still without a Big 12 win.
“I feel like it was defensive problems on us,” WVU guard Joe Toussaint said. “We just made them feel comfortable from the beginning of the game and that’s where it went from there.”
The Mountaineers lost at Kansas State and Oklahoma State to open league play, and during the road trip shot just 25% from 3-point range as they failed to capitalize on opportunities to win those games.
On Saturday, there was no opportunity at the end of the game.
WVU — without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson due to a concussion — shot just 35% from the field, 20% from 3-point range on 20 attempts and 67% from the free throw line. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers with 15 points and Erik Stevenson had 12, but it came on 4-of-19 shooting, including 0-of-5 from the arc.
“You know, when you’re flunking a class, you study more or you continue to flunk a class,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “If continually don’t make a shot, if you continually aren’t consistent at the free throw line, if you consistently don’t make shots from where you know you’re going to get shots from, you’re probably going to flunk the class.
“I don’t know why it doesn’t bother them when they miss shots, and they don’t respond with coming back. I mean, youre not over-exerting yourself to shoot free throws, especially when you’ve got managers in there rebounding for you. I thought we solved that problem. Obviously I was wrong again.”
Kansas shot 42% from the field, 46% from the arc and 89% from the free throw line in the game. Gradey Dick had 16 points, with four made 3s, and five rebounds. KJ Adams had 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 and Dajuan Harris had 11. The Jayhawks will return home to face Oklahoma on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks quickly quieted the Coliseum crowd — official attendance was 14,135 — early in the first half with a string of four straight 3-pointers to go up by double-digits less than six minutes into the game and held the lead for the remainder of the period.
Kansas made six of its first seven attempts from the arc and finished the half shooting 7-of-14 from 3-point range, while WVU was just 3-of-11.
“We made shots,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We’ve started games where we’ve shot it well, but I don’t know that we shot it 6-for-6 from 3 well and it was all different guys. That was a big thing. We did not play as well as the score indicated in the first six minutes — we just made some shots. We didn’t play poorly, either, we just didn’t play quite as well.”
Kansas was up by 12 with 2:35 to play in the half after a 3-pointer from Dick, but WVU clamped down on defense to cut the deficit to single digits by the break.
The Mountaineers scored seven straight points and held Kansas to 1-of-9 shooting at the end of the half to make it a five-point game, but after some confusion as the clock ran down — the shot clock expired with a few seconds left on the game clock, but the Mountaineer’s musket went off as KJ Adams grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled — the Jayhawks went into halftime with a 42-35 lead.
“Somebody asked me that earlier — ‘Have you ever experienced that in your career?’ I’m like, ‘Well, this is the only place where they shoot a gun in my career’” Self said. “ … We ended up getting a basket out of the deal or foul out of the deal, so it worked out fine for us, but I didn’t know you could reload a musket that fast to get it off with five seconds left and get it off end of regulation, too, five seconds later.”
WVU cut the deficit to six with three free throws from Matthews after the first media timeout of the second half, but the game got away from the Mountaineers from there.
The Jayhawks used a 15-2 run to pull ahead by 19 and led by as many as 22 points in the half as they cruised to the 76-62 victory.
“It’s just a lack of effort — that’s all it is,” Toussaint said. “I’ve played in a lot of basketball games we were down 20 and came back and won. It’s just a lack of concentration, wanting to do the dirty work — that’s all it is. Like coach always says, it’s the hardest league in America and nobody is just going to give us the game — we’ve got to go take it.”
WVU will next face Baylor in a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.