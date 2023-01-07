Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas West Virginia Basketball

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) is defended by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) during the first half of Saturday’s game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — No. 3 Kansas came out of the gate hot, West Virginia continued to struggle shooting and the Jayhawks knocked off the Mountaineers 76-62 in their return to a sold out WVU Coliseum on Saturday.

Kansas (14-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) went ahead roughly three minutes into the game and never looked back, leading for the final 36:32 to remain unbeaten in league play, while WVU (10-5, 0-3) is still without a Big 12 win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

Tags