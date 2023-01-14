Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

NORMAN, Okla. - West Virginia fell to 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play with a 77-76 loss to Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

Free throw shooting was again costly for the Mountaineers (10-7 overall, 0-5 Big 12), who entered the game shooting 62.2% from the free throw line in Big 12 play and went 8-of-16 from the line Saturday. That included key misses down the stretch.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.