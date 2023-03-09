Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia’s hopes of a Big 12 men's basketball championship came to an end Thursday.

The Mountaineers struggled to get going early offensively, Kansas got hot in the second half and the top-seeded Jayhawks won 78-61 in the tournament quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center.

Jared MacDonald