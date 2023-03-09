KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia’s hopes of a Big 12 men's basketball championship came to an end Thursday.
The Mountaineers struggled to get going early offensively, Kansas got hot in the second half and the top-seeded Jayhawks won 78-61 in the tournament quarterfinals at T-Mobile Center.
“I was concerned about [our energy and effort] when the game started,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We just didn’t have that bounce. We had no bounce in our step at all.”
WVU (19-14) turned the ball over 13 times, but 11 of those came in the first half as the Jayhawks (26-6) took the lead and never looked back. While WVU was better scoring in the second half, Kansas was even better, firing 67% from the field and 56% from the arc to put up 47 points over the final 20 minutes to advance to the semifinals.
Erik Stevenson led WVU with 13 points, Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint each scored 11 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 10. The Mountaineers shot 45% from the field but just 21% from 3-point range.
Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson had a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the defending national champions, who were without coach Bill Self due to an “illness,” according to a news release put out by the school prior to the game. Self was “doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System,” according to the release.
“Throughout all the adversity we’ve been through the entire season, that just makes us come together even more and play as a team,” Wilson said. “It’s bigger than us. We play for our entire family across Lawrence, across Kansas, and we just wanted to prove how tight this group is no matter what’s going on with all the outside noise that we’re a team, we’re a family.”
Gradey Dick scored 15 second-half points and finished with 18, and Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams each tallied 13 points. Harris, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, also recorded eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Kansas outrebounded WVU 37-31, grabbed eight offensive rebounds and outscored the Mountaineers 16-2 on second-chance points.
“I guess you could say we were tired. We just lacked energy, just to be honest with you,” Toussaint said. “They didn’t really do anything too special. We just lacked energy.”
The Mountaineers got off to a solid start and led midway through the first half, but from there couldn’t find much offensively. The Jayhawks scored 14 straight points and pulled ahead by 13 before closing the half up 31-23.
Kansas forced 11 first-half turnovers -- resulting in 11 of the Jayhawks’ 31 points -- after forcing 21 in a two-point win at Allen Fieldhouse the last time the programs squared off. Harris played a big part in that Thursday with his four first-half steals.
“[Harris] makes up for his lack of size, if you will, with good instincts and great hands defensively,” Stevenson said. “If you beat him, you don’t really beat him because he loves to back-tap. … He’s really good at that. He’s got guys around him that are good defenders as well. As a team, they’re good defensively and Harris is just a pest on the ball for sure.”
WVU cut the deficit to four at the 12:15 mark of the second half, but the Jayhawks’ hot second-half shooting again got the best of the Mountaineers. Kansas also shot 58% from the field and 67% from the arc in the second half of the regular-season meeting in Lawrence to win by two.
Dick started a 7-0 run with a triple to push Kansas ahead by double digits, and while WVU was able to get back within single digits twice, the Jayhawks eventually pulled away.
“I thought it was going to be a tough, tough game,” Kansas acting coach Norm Roberts said. “Obviously coach Huggins is a Hall of Fame coach and West Virginia’s really been the hottest team in the league over the last two weeks. I thought our guys came out with great energy and we really defended well, kind of took them out of what they wanted to do and we never really let Stevenson get going, and that was a big key because he’s been playing lights-out.”
WVU, which beat Texas Tech 78-62 in a first-round game Wednesday, will now wait to see where it lands, with the NCAA Tournament bracket to be revealed Sunday.
Kansas will face Iowa State at 7 p.m. Friday in the Big 12 semifinals. The Cyclones beat Baylor 78-72 in the first quarterfinal game Thursday.