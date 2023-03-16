Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia’s season came to a close with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena.

The Mountaineers led by 13 points at one juncture, but a late run from the Terrapins was too much to overcome and Kedrian Johnson’s attempt at a game-winning heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.