BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia’s season came to a close with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena.
The Mountaineers led by 13 points at one juncture, but a late run from the Terrapins was too much to overcome and Kedrian Johnson’s attempt at a game-winning heave at the buzzer missed the mark.
“Four seconds to go. Four seconds to go, and I wanted him to get it on the run, which he did,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I wanted him to get it on the run to where he could get as close as he can get.
"It's four seconds. You can't look at a clock. You can't look at a clock to see how much time's left. He shot it before the time expired, which was great effort on his part. I mean, missed by an inch. What are you going to do?”
Maryland (22-12) got off to a rocky start to both halves, but Julian Reese started a 9-0 run with a layup as part of his 13-point second half. The run put Maryland back in front, 52-51. The two teams remained close and, after Erik Stevenson put WVU ahead 59-56 with a 3-pointer with 5:45 to play, the Terrapins created some separation. Donta Scott evened the score with a triple of his own and the Big Ten team continued to make it an 8-0 run and a 64-59 lead.
“I think anyone that's watched us over the last month and a half, two months, understands how good Julian Reese is,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. “We were struggling. They were doing a good job trapping pick and rolls. And I have a lot of confidence and throwing the ball down to JuJu. I told him, ‘Big fella, I need a bucket. Go get me one.’ He looked at me and said, ‘I'm going to get ya, coach.’”
Maryland continued to lead, but WVU cut the deficit to a point with a layup from Tre Mitchell with 8.4 seconds left and, after a timeout, the Mountaineers put Jahmir Young on the line with 4.7 seconds remaining. Young knocked down the first and missed the second to make it a two-point game.
Mitchell grabbed the rebound off the miss and found Johnson, who -- with no WVU timeouts remaining -- put up a runner that didn’t fall to cap off a stellar game from the point guard, and the Terrapins advanced with the 67-65 victory.
“[Johnson] was terrific. He was absolutely terrific,” Huggins said. “Without him, we wouldn't have been able to stay in the game. The last shot, it looked to me like it grazed the end of the rim. He's an inch away from winning the game for us. It was dead on line. It was dead on line. It just missed by a few inches.”
Johnson capped off his college career with a 27-point performance and Mitchell finished with 13 points for the Mountaineers. WVU shot 39% from the field and 42% from the arc, outrebounded Maryland 35-29 and outscored the Terrapins 18-7 in second-chance points, despite foul trouble from forwards Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo and a shoulder injury to Emmitt Matthews Jr. that kept him out of most of the second half.
Reese finished with a team-high 17 points for Maryland, Hakim Hart scored 15, Scott had 11 and Young added 10. The Terrapins advance to the second round, where they’ll face the winner of the first-round game between top-seeded Alabama and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The two traded runs in the early going, with WVU pulling ahead by 13 points before Maryland rallied to take a 32-30 lead into halftime.
The Mountaineers scored 14 straight points and held the Terrapins scoreless for an more-than-seven-minute stretch, forcing six of Maryland’s eight first-half turnovers during the period. Young broke the drought with a pair of free throws before Toussaint connected on his second 3-pointer of the game to put WVU up 19-6 -- its largest lead of the game.
The Terrapins settled in to score 16 of the next 18 points and took the lead with a triple from Young. WVU turned the ball over eight times through the first 20 minutes, resulting in 11 of Maryland's 32 first-half points.
The Mountaineers and Terrapins traded punches for the final five-plus minutes and Maryland eventually took the two-point lead to the locker room thanks to a turnaround jumper near the end of the shot clock from Patrick Emilien in the final minute.
Maryland extended its lead to seven early in the first half, but Johnson got hot. He scored 10 straight points to start a 16-0 run -- the only points during that time not belonging to the fifth-year senior were on a triple from Seth Wilson -- that shifted the score to 47-38 in favor of the Mountaineers.
“I saw opportunities,” Johnson said. “Most teams play my drives, so I just stepped back and shot the ball. When I had the opportunity to drive, I took it to the basket, got fouled and finished it.”
Shortly after Donald Carey ended the run with a 3-pointer, Maryland went on the 9-0 run to pull back ahead, and after a short struggle, the Terrapins reeled off eight straight points and never gave up the lead.
“It says a lot about our character to me,” Hart said. “It shows we're going to keep continuing to fight."
WVU’s season comes to a close at 19-15 with the loss.