West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and Purdue center Zach Edey (15) work for position under the board during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. -- West Virginia's men's basketball team never led in its Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal against No. 24 Purdue on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Boilermakers (4-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back, handing the Mountaineers (4-1) their first loss of the season with an 80-68 victory on Thanksgiving evening.
Purdue plays winner of Portland State-Gonzaga quarterfinal -- which took place after the West Virginia-Perdue game -- on Friday at 11:30 p.m. West Virginia will play the loser of the Portland State-Gonzaga quarterfinal on Friday at 9 p.m.
Purdue led by 10 or more points for most of the game, but West Virginia showed some life late in the second half, cutting the lead to 66-62 with 5:24 left in the game.
That was as close as the Mountaineers got, though, as Purdue went on a 7-0 run in response to take a 74-62 lead that was too much for the Mountaineers to overcome.
Pudue's largest lead of the night was 14 when Trey Kaufman-Renn's layup gave the Boilermakers a 57-43 lead with 12:48 left in the second half.
Zach Edey was Purdue's most productive player as he was 7 of 12 from the field and 10 of 12 from the line for 24 points and his 12 rebounds gave him a double-double.
Mason Gillis was 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for 14 points. Purdue was 24 of 28 from the line in the win.
The Mountaineers struggled from long range, making 5 of 22 3-point shots. WVU shot 26 of 63 from the field and was 11 of 17 from the line.