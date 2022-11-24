Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Purdue West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) and Purdue center Zach Edey (15) work for position under the board during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

 AP photo

PORTLAND, Ore. -- West Virginia's men's basketball team never led in its Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal against No. 24 Purdue on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 

The Boilermakers (4-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back, handing the Mountaineers (4-1) their first loss of the season with an 80-68 victory on Thanksgiving evening.