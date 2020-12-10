It’s been said that as one door closes, another one opens up.
On a busy Thursday in Morgantown, just hours before the West Virginia University football team was forced to cancel its scheduled Saturday game with Oklahoma, the Mountaineer men’s basketball team announced that it had added a contest Friday against North Texas after Wednesday’s scheduled home opener against Robert Morris was nixed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Instead, the Mountaineers’ home debut will be against North Texas (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday at the WVU Coliseum.
“Sometime during practice [on Wednesday] we found out [that North Texas would be coming to Morgantown],” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Thursday. “I think they actually said, ‘We’ll be there tomorrow,’ which would have been today. And they did, they checked the flights and they couldn’t get a flight that worked. After you have so many people say, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds great. Yeah, let me talk to my athletic director,’ then they don’t call you back — if somebody says, ‘Hey, we’re good to go,’ then I think we have a tendency to stick with those people.
“[Wednesday], not to name names, there were probably three or four people that said, ‘Yeah, I’ll get right back with you, let me go talk to my AD,’ that never did get back with us.”
No matter the means, the Mean Green will bring in a team Friday that is no stranger to success in recent seasons. A year ago, before COVID-19 wiped out conference tournaments, North Texas won the Conference USA regular-season title with a league mark of 14-4 to go with an overall record of 20-11.
The Mean Green has won 20-plus games in three consecutive seasons, and has six seniors and a pair of juniors on this year’s team. North Texas features a balanced scoring attack with seven players averaging seven points per game or more, led by forward Zachary Simmons (12.3), guard Mardez McBride (11.3) and guard James Reese (11.3).
The team’s two losses have come at Arkansas (69-54) and at Mississippi State (69-63).
“North Texas is athletic,” Huggins said. “They were Conference USA champions, they’ve won 20 or more games the last three years. They’ve got it going and Conference USA is the league that Marshall is in — there’s some good teams in that league. For them to win the league and really, win it handily, is a pretty good feat. It’ll be good.”
The Mountaineers will have just one day off before another home game at 1 p.m. Sunday against No. 19 Richmond. Four times throughout the rest of WVU’s schedule, the Mountaineers will play a Saturday game followed by another contest that Monday.
In a way, this weekend, in addition to a stretch of three games in three days at the season-opening Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, is good preparation for the perils of league play.
Still, Huggins admitted that the upcoming two games in three days wasn’t exactly the plan.
“It wasn’t ideal,” Huggins said. “Obviously we wanted to play Robert Morris on [Wednesday] to give us more time to prepare [for Richmond], but obviously they couldn’t make that work.
“We’ll walk through it, we’ll play live through it, we’ll watch film, we’ll talk about it, we’ll hand out a scouting report for them to read — try to figure out whatever means are best for them.”
Lastly, while Huggins was holding court Thursday, he was asked about critical comments made by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday night about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it relates to college basketball.
“I don’t think we shut down the country,” Huggins said. “My fear is not what you’re trying to ask me, my fear is the alternative. The alternative is we close all the restaurants, we close all the bars, they don’t open back up. Then we have a bunch of downtowns that have absolutely nothing but vacant buildings. And it’s happened before, we went through that with the Great Depression. We’ve got to keep America moving and I understand we have to do that safely, I’m not saying be reckless about it, but I think you can overdo everything and I think sometimes this has been a little overdone.
“When you talk about people shutting down and all the cases and all of that, the majority of it is contact tracing. You have one guy who tests positive and he’s on a bus with everybody else and if he comes within 6 feet of anybody on that bus then contact tracing says they’ve got to set, 14 days they’ve got to quarantine. It sounds at times worse than what it is, I guess.
“When we shut down the university and sent guys home it’s the worst thing I ever could have done because that’s when we had all the positives. The time they’ve been here and when they got back, obviously, we tested them and made sure everybody was good, but we ended virtually every workout with, ‘This is up to you guys. If you guys want to play, you can’t put yourself in a bad spot. There’s enough of you, teammates and I understand it’s hard. Your girlfriend goes home, you can’t have her over to your place the day she gets back.’ You can’t do that. That’s a way this could spread and really end it all for all of you and they’ve been great. They’ve been fantastic actually of trying to do the right thing and trying to take care of themselves.”