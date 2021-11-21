CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sean McNeil scored all 15 of his points in the final 10:12 of the game and West Virginia rallied late in a 66-59 victory over Clemson on Sunday in the third-place game of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, handing Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins his 904th career victory.
The win moves Huggins past Roy Williams to fourth place on the all-time list. Huggins, in his 39th season, trails only Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), Jim Boeheim (982) and Jim Calhoun (918).
West Virginia led 35-34 at halftime in a game that saw 14 lead changes. Clemson (4-2) trailed 39-38 when Hunter Tyson hit a layup and Al-Amir Dawes sank a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run that put the Tigers ahead 49-39 with 14 minutes remaining in the game.
The Mountaineers (4-1) trailed 49-41 when McNeil sank his first shot. McNeil sank a 3 with 6:29 left to get West Virginia within 54-50.
Following a layup by Clemson’s Naz Bohannon, McNeil hit two shots in a 10-0 run that gave the Mountaineers a 60-56 lead with 2:03 to go and they stayed in front from there. McNeil made two free throws with 17 seconds left for a 64-59 lead after Clemson received a technical foul for having six players on the court. He sank two more with 3 seconds remaining.
WVU held Clemson (4-2) without a field goal over the game’s final 5:50.
Huggins was pleased to see his team play much harder in the second half than it did in the second half of Friday night’s loss to Marquette.
“That’s the team our fans are used to seeing — playing hard and competing hard,” Huggins said. “We didn’t do that [Friday] night and they were as embarrassed as I was.”
Taz Sherman finished with 12 points for West Virginia. McNeil missed all four of his first-half shots before knocking down 5 of 8 after intermission.
Dawes scored 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half for Clemson. PJ Hall and Nick Honor scored 10 points apiece.
“They made shots early on and we didn’t make shots,” Huggins said. “We were trying to throw it close and establish an inside presence and we didn’t do a very good job of that. Then, we gave up two layups and I went crazy in the huddle and we came back out and got after them pretty good.”
“We missed easy shots in the paint, or at least get fouled and we didn’t do any of that,” Huggins said.
“We didn’t really attack the rim. We went away from them instead of going at them. Once we started going at them it make it much easier for us to score inside.”
Clemson turnovers and missed free throws were a key factor in West Virginia’s comeback. The Tigers finished the game turning the ball over 20 times, with 10 of those coming in the second half, while connecting on just 10 of their 18 free throw attempts.
West Virginia, which shot just 42.6% for the game, managed to get off 13 more shots than Clemson in the second half, making 12.
WVU senior forward Gabe Osabuohien once again played an outstanding all-around game with 4 points, four assists, a block, a steal and a team-high seven rebounds.
“Gabe was great,” Huggins said. “We ran some dribble handoffs with him and he did a great job of screening without fouling.”
Saturday’s win was West Virginia’s second this season against an ACC opponent.
The Mountaineers downed Pitt 74-59 at the Coliseum on Nov. 12.
West Virginia will be off for Thanksgiving break before resuming play on Friday night at the Coliseum against Eastern Kentucky. That begins a five-game home stand that also includes games against Bellarmine, Radford, 23rd-ranked Connecticut and Kent State.
“Now we go back for [five] straight at home,” Huggins said. “It would be great to have that place filled again like it was for Pitt and make it a fun atmosphere. Let’s go win a bunch in a row and get ranked again and be considered contenders for national honors.”