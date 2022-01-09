MORGANTOWN – Even prior to Saturday’s 17-point rally for a 71-68 win over Kansas State, West Virginia had long since earned its reputation as a second-half, come-from-behind team.
That predated this season and into the 2020-21 campaign, when several players on the current roster were part of big comebacks, including erasing 19-point holes in wins against Texas and Oklahoma State.
Certainly, a never-say-die, fighting spirit and an ability to adjust and adapt are part of this Mountaineer team’s DNA. Not to mention the ability to flip the switch so to speak, a reference to producing energy after lackluster starts.
But how much of that can be quantified statistically, and how much of it goes beyond numbers and analytics? The truth is, it’s a little of both.
After the win over the Wildcats Saturday, WVU coach Bob Huggins took to the microphone for a postgame press conference and alluded to his players’ penchant for making the right play at the right time while under heavy pressure.
“Everybody has a job to do and the guys that do their job above and beyond to me are the guys that have that will to win or that will not to lose, whichever way you want to look at it,” Huggins said.
He pointed to Gabe Osabuohien, who drew four charges, grabbed 12 rebounds and was a defensive pest all game long. He spoke of Taz Sherman, who buried back-to-back 3-pointers, the second of which came with 6:17 remaining to give WVU a six-point lead at 59-53. He mentioned Sean McNeil, who led all scorers with 26 points. And he recognized Kedrian Johnson, who scored 11 points, was a defensive pest along the perimeter and buried two pivotal free throws in the waning seconds.
All of them were on the team a season ago. Now, as leaders on this year’s squad, the DNA of a team that’s not only comfortable facing a deficit, but flourishes when doing so, is being passed down one win at a time.
“I think the biggest thing is the will to win,” Huggins said. “Gabe certainly has that. Sean has that. Taz has that. [Johnson]’s made big plays for us.”
Though the ability to come back is a good one to have, it’s obviously not the preferred method to winning games. While Huggins pointed to things beyond measure, there is plenty of statistical evidence to highlight West Virginia’s splits thus far.
In 14 games, WVU has held the lead for 298:39 of game time and has trailed for 228:44, a difference of 69 minutes and 55 seconds. But a further look tells the story of a team that has flourished late.
Consider that in the first halves of games this season, the Mountaineers have trailed for more time (133:24) than they’ve led (120:56) but have compiled a massive 177:43-95:20 advantage after halftime.
Along the way, WVU (12-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12 Conference) has trailed for more time than it’s led in seven first halves, and in each of them, the difference has been 4:56 or more. That includes four games in which the Mountaineers trailed for 17 minutes or more out of the opening 20.
Yet, West Virginia went 6-1 in those contests.
Those numbers have been even more skewed as of late. In the last four games, a total of 80 minutes, the Mountaineers have led for just 5:26 in the first half while trailing for 67:58. Yet WVU came back to win three of those games, with the only outlier being a loss at Texas in a game in which neither Sherman nor Osabuohien played.
Within those first-half/second-half splits are the expected differences in other statistical categories as well. Simply put, the Mountaineers have just been a little bit better on offense and on defense in the second halves of games than they have in the first halves.
Before halftime, WVU has shot 43.2% from the floor (174 for 403), narrowly edging opponents, which have shot at a 42.9% clip (168 for 392). In the second half, that margin balloons to a difference of 5.3% as the Mountaineers have made 45.8% (184 for 401) of their shots compared to 40.5% (153 for 378) for opponents.
Those numbers are mirrored on the perimeter as well. In the first half, the Mountaineers have made 37 of 125 3-point attempts (29.6%) but have cashed in 45 times out of 128 attempts (35.6%) after halftime. WVU has also clamped down on opponents better, allowing 31.8% 3-point shooting (47 for 148) in the first half but 29.3% (46 for 157) in the second.
There’s also data pointing to an uptick in energy and focus from WVU in the second half. West Virginia has thrived off turnovers defensively this season and unsurprisingly has forced 12 more in the second half (128) than the first (116). That’s all while being much more careful offensively as the Mountaineers have cut their turnovers from the first half (97) to the second half (75) by 22.
But why? Why is West Virginia susceptible to slow starts and why is it so capable of making up for its own shortcomings?
To hear the players tell it, it’s simply become part of who they are, for better or worse.
“We’ve been there before,” Osabuohien said. “We’ve been down [19] at Texas last year. I’ve been in the same situation with these guys a whole lot of times, so just knowing we’re down, we just look at each other, we know what we have to do, it’s just handling business.”