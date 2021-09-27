With practice starting on Tuesday, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins took to Zoom to answer some questions about the upcoming season.
But as it turns out, he may have as many questions when it comes to this season as anyone else does.
Point guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is gone and playing with the New York Knicks. Center Derek Culver also left in the offseason, with forward Emmitt Matthews (Washington) and point guard Jordan McCabe (UNLV) transferring in the offseason. That doesn’t count the departure of center Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) in the middle of last season.
With all of those players now gone, several new ones are in. Although returners Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges have all logged significant minutes at WVU, trying to figure out how a number of new pieces fit in may be Huggins’ biggest job starting this week.
“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you right now our top maybe eight or 10 guys,” Huggins said. “I couldn’t pick them out right now.”
It’s likely that McNeil, Sherman, Bridges and Osabuohien are at the very least in that discussion. McBride (15.9 points per game) and Culver (14.3) were the team’s two leading scorers a year ago, but Sherman (13.4) and McNeil (12.2) are returning double-figure scorers and shooters who combined to make 116 3-pointers in the 2020-21 season. Bridges, meanwhile, showed flashes but will be expected to take another step forward as a possible inside-outside option, with Osabuohien serving as the team’s defensive ace and one capable of playing nearly any position on the floor.
One of the team’s more intriguing options, however, will be Isaiah Cottrell, who was lost for the season with an Achilles injury in the team’s 10th game last season. A 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman with the ability to shoot from the outside as well, Huggins has continued to discuss Cottrell’s potential since the injury occurred and added on Monday that Cottrell has been full-go in workouts.
“They did a great job, I think, of having a progression ready for when he got healed up and they took their time and continued to work with him and he did a great job of making sure he was there and doing everything he was supposed to be doing,” Huggins said. “He’s been great from a standpoint of being able to run and jump, it hasn’t affected him at all.
“He’s every bit of 6-foot-10 or 6-foot-11 and he can step outside and make shots. He’s not Taz or Sean, but he may be our third-best shooter. Just drawing bigs away from the goal I think will really help us.”
While there are a few familiar faces, and while Huggins isn’t quite sure what to expect, he is expecting that this team will be very different from last year's.
While most would think McBride, who was drafted in the second round of this year’s NBA Draft, left the biggest hole, Huggins disagrees. On Monday, Huggins discussed the loss of Culver, a 6-foot-10 true center and how that will force his hand in terms of schematics.
“We’re probably going to end up playing four out,” Huggins said. “I think we can score. What Deuce gave us was someone we could [isolate]. If you think about the end of games, he was generally the guy with the ball.
"We’ve got guards, though. We’re going to miss Derek more than we’re going to miss Deuce. Derek could get hard rebounds. Derek was big and strong and people couldn’t move him. He could move whoever he wanted to move and he got clutch rebounds and big rebounds at the end of games. Not that we won’t miss Deuce, we will, but we don’t have a 6-foot-10 big strong guy anymore.”
What the Mountaineers do have, however, is a pair of proven shot makers in McNeil and Sherman and a cast of candidates to try to take up some of the slack on the inside. That includes senior transfers Dimon Carrigan (FIU) and Pauly Paulicap (DePaul).
“We’re trying to spend a good deal of time with those bigs to see if we can get one of them to score it some in there,” Huggins said. “They rebound it and they block shots and I think with some more work we can get them to score it more around the goal.
“We’re a lot smaller than what we’ve been. We’ve had pretty good size in totality with everyone and we’re a lot smaller than what we were, but we shoot it a lot better than we’ve shot it before. Taz and Sean can really make shots. [Opposing defenders] are going to have to stay glued to them because if they don’t, they’re going to make shots, which opens things up inside. What we’re lacking right now is somebody who we can throw it close to and score.”