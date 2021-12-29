The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia University men’s basketball game at TCU on Monday, Jan. 3, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the TCU program.

West Virginia is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a date this season that works for both teams.

The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play on Saturday at Texas. The game will tip at noon and will be televised by ESPNU.