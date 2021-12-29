WVU basketball: Mountaineers' game at TCU Monday postponed Staff report Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University men’s basketball game at TCU on Monday, Jan. 3, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the TCU program.West Virginia is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a date this season that works for both teams.The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play on Saturday at Texas. The game will tip at noon and will be televised by ESPNU. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesRiley's Tools closing its doors this weekWVU football: Minnesota shuts down Mountaineers 18-6 in Guaranteed Rate BowlGrading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. MinnesotaInsane cap to WVU's seasonThe Food Guy: Will The Barge make culinary waves once again?Bill's best new place to eat in Charleston is a little loopyJustice appoints two attorneys and House general counsel to WV intermediate courtBil Lepp: How the Manch stole Build Back Better (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Injunction against charters just, but won't holdRacing Commission changing legal representation at critical time for racing industry Upcoming Events