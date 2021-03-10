It’s still a bit of a head-scratcher to West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins as to why his Mountaineers came out flat in a regular-season-ending 85-80 loss to Oklahoma State Saturday in Morgantown.
It cost the WVU the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament and a chance for Huggins to win his 900th career game in front of home fans in the Coliseum.
But one thing is certain: If Thursday’s scenario doesn’t motivate his squad, it’s unlikely anything will.
The No. 10-ranked and fourth-seeded Mountaineers (18-8) will get a chance for some instant redemption as they take on No. 12 and fifth-seeded Oklahoma State in the first of four Big 12 tournament quarterfinals at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tipoff is slated for 11:30 a.m. with the game airing on ESPN2.
The Cowboys (18-7) were without freshman guard Cade Cunningham, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and fellow starter Isaac Likekele in the win on Saturday. But both will return to the starting lineup on Thursday.
Regardless of who suits up and who doesn’t, in single-elimination tournament play there is no room for lapses and no second chances. That’s a message that Huggins hopes his players, most of whom have never played postseason Division I basketball, understand.
“I was dumbfounded that they weren’t more ready to play against Oklahoma State than what they were,” Huggins said. “If you lose [now] you’re done. You can’t come out and be flat. You’ve got to bring your best every time out, otherwise you’re back home watching it on TV.”
On one hand, Cunningham, a freshman, will be getting his first taste of postseason play after scoring a league-best 19.7 points per game through the regular season.
But so is everyone on West Virginia’s roster with the exception of juniors Derek Culver, Jordan McCabe and Emmitt Matthews as well as senior Gabe Osabuohien, who is the team’s only player with NCAA Tournament experience stemming from his stint at Arkansas.
Two seasons ago, Matthews, McCabe and Culver were part of a WVU team that struggled throughout the season but won two games in the Big 12 tournament to make the league semifinals. A year ago, the tournament was canceled just before West Virginia was set to get underway.
The wait has been long for players like sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, who admitted he had little idea of what the experience will be like but reiterated he’s looking forward to whatever may come.
“Obviously, being a kid growing up watching conference tournaments and seeing plays like [UConn’s] Kemba Walker — and back when [WVU’s] Da’Sean [Butler] had those game winners [in the Big East tournament in 2010] — growing up on things like that and having a chance to do it and having it taken away from you so quickly, it really hurt a lot of us,” McBride said. “Very excited. We want to set the tone early starting on Thursday and carry it out through the rest of the postseason.”
To do so, the Mountaineers will have to be much sharper against a Cowboys team that is now back at full strength. That includes a matchup against the dynamic Cunningham, who is also averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Cunningham is perhaps the biggest individual challenge in a league full of them, yet it’s one McBride said he personally relishes.
“I respect all of my opponents, pretty much equally — fear none of them,” McBride said. “I’m always going to step up to the challenge, be a competitor, absolutely. I know he’s going to do great things. He’s a great player. He deserves the accolades he’s getting and everything, but as a challenger and a competitor, I’m not going to back down from anyone and I don’t think any of my teammates would say anything different.”
But McBride knows he and his teammates will have to be different to get the job done on Thursday.
“In that last game, I think we came out flat and gave them a lot of confidence,” McBride said. “Guys that really don’t get to have the ball in their hands with two of their best players out stepped up and made a lot of plays that game, so I think we need to come out and set the tone and set it early.”
Huggins sure hopes so.
“We could see that this team was starting to drag a little bit and didn’t have a lot of bounce, contrary to what happened a year ago,” Huggins said. “A year ago, we were all excited because we had all kinds of bounce and practices were terrific, and then it got canceled. I thought — I think most people around the program thought — that they would understand that this can go away real quick. And obviously, [on Saturday] they didn’t.
“I’d like to have answers. I’d like to be able to tell you something really intelligent, but I’d be making it up if I tried.”