It’s hard to know what to expect on Saturday when No. 14 West Virginia takes the floor for the first time since a 72-70 loss to No. 5 Texas on Jan. 9.
The Mountaineers (9-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12 Conference) announced a 10-day program halt due to COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 11 and will get their season back on track with a game at Kansas State on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.
In terms of which players will be available for WVU and what effect the layoff will have in terms of rust and conditioning remains to be seen, but while the contest would seem to offer a plethora of unknowns, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins is sure of one thing — Kansas State is a much better team than its 5-10 record indicates.
“I think they’ve got the best young group in our league,” Huggins said. “Their freshmen are talented. They mix in a couple of veteran guys and I think they get better and better with each game they play as their youth continues to get experience.”
Indeed, it is a young roster that is off to a 1-6 conference start for coach Bruce Weber. Senior Mike McGuirl is the team’s leading scorer at 11.7 points per game, but he is the team’s only upperclassman.
Among Kansas State’s 14 roster players are five freshmen and six sophomores, with several of those youngsters making key contributions. Sophomore DaJuan Gordon and freshman guard Nijel Pack both average 10.7 points, with Gordon chipping in a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game.
With all of that youth, Huggins said that Kansas State is a team on the rise and should continue to be for the next few seasons.
“They did a great job in recruiting,” Huggins said. “I watch them play and I’m looking at some of those guys they were able to recruit in a day where nobody pays attention to anybody that isn’t allegedly a top-100 recruit. These guys are good and they’re talented. If they can all stay together [Weber’s] going to have a heck of a team here in a few years.”
As for the Mountaineers, further COVID-19 testing on Thursday or Friday was set to determine which players make the trip and which, if any, are forced to stay behind.
While the layoff and resulting rust is a concern, one player who may actually benefit is forward Derek Culver. The junior is averaging 13.8 points and 10.8 rebounds so far, even while battling significant injury issues over a physical first half of the season.
Huggins said he’s shied away from broaching the health topic with Culver over the break but said the rest would certainly be a benefit.
“Derek’s not going to cry and spill out to me about how bad he hurts,” Huggins said. “He didn’t do that when he was hurt, and he was hurt. The kid couldn’t bend over. It’s a shame he has to go through the physicality he has to go through game in and game out.
“He spent the week before our last game, really, in a doctor’s office. We were trying to get him to where he could bend over and he came back and gave us a great effort for a guy who was as beat up as what he was and, hopefully, he’s healed up now.
“Derek doesn’t complain. I talk to Derek and it’s, ‘How do you feel?’ ‘I feel fine.’ It’s hard to get any information from him, and at this point in time, why would I want to pry? I think they all feel bad enough that they’re not playing right now, so I wouldn’t really want to pile on anything else.”
WVU’s last game was certainly enough to give the team plenty to think about over the break. Texas guard Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to give the Longhorns their first lead in the second half, sending the Mountaineers to a heartbreaking defeat.
So where is this team now, and how does it get through the rest of the season?
“I don’t have any idea until we actually go through it,” Huggins said. “There’s different kinds of protocols and I think we’ve gone through a bunch of protocol that certainly I don’t agree with, but it is what it is. We’ve got to fight our way through this.”