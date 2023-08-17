MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up another commitment under interim coach Josh Eilert.
The Mountaineers received the pledge from Eastern Michigan transfer guard Noah Farrakhan, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The 6-foot-2, 162-pound Farrakhan has three years of college basketball experience under his belt, including the last two years with Eastern Michigan.
The Hillside, New Jersey, native played in 31 games with 28 starts last year with the Eagles. He finished the year averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and shot 43.2% from the field and 75.3% from the free throw line. He scored in double digits 16 times during the 2022-23 season, including four games of 20-plus points.
Farrakhan started 25 of the 26 games he played in during the 2021-22 season, and finished the year second all-time in Eagles history in scoring with 432 points. He led Eastern Michigan with 16.6 points per game -- the seventh-best mark in the MAC that year -- and shot over 40% from 3-point line while playing a team-best 31 minutes per game. He finished with double digit scoring in 15 games, with 10 games of 20-plus points.
Farrakhan started his career at East Carolina, where he played in 12 games in his lone season. He averaged three points, an assist and 0.9 rebounds per game.
Farrakhan has two years of eligibility remaining, but will need a waiver to compete in the upcoming season, according to reports.
The guard is the second commitment the Mountaineers have received in the last week, joining Georgetown transfer forward Akok Akok, and is the fifth commitment the program has seen since Eilert took over as for the 2023-24 season following the arrest and announced resignation of then-coach Bob Huggins.
WVU has also brought in redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry from Florida State, senior forward Quinn Slazinski, who played at Iona last season, and freshman forward Ofri Naveh from Neot Golan, Israel.
The Mountaineers’ roster now also includes newcomers in Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle, Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards, as well as Jose Perez, who transferred to the program last November but did not play for WVU last season after having a waiver request denied. Omar Silverio also signed with WVU in the offseason, but had his appeal for a waiver request to play this season denied by the NCAA last week, ending his college career.
Set to return after playing for the Mountaineers last season are sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson.
Four Mountaineers entered the transfer portal and decided to play elsewhere next season following the arrest and announced resignation of Huggins earlier this summer.
Guard Joe Toussaint transferred to Texas Tech and forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively.
Kriisa and Perez both entered the portal, but elected to stay put.
Eilert was named interim coach for the 2023-24 season on June 24, and WVU athletic director Wren Baker has said a search for a permanent replacement will take place at the conclusion of the season.
WVU named DerMarr Johnson, Da’Sean Butler, Alex Ruoff and Jordan McCabe as assistants under Eilert for the upcoming season, and also hired veteran coach James Dickey as senior adviser.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.