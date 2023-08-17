Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up another commitment under interim coach Josh Eilert.

The Mountaineers received the pledge from Eastern Michigan transfer guard Noah Farrakhan, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Jared MacDonald