MORGANTOWN — Before a WVU Coliseum crowd of several thousand on Friday, the 2021-22 Mountaineer men’s basketball team made its first public appearance of the year in the Gold/Blue Debut.
Starting with a speech by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and concluding with an autograph session, the heart of the evening’s activities was an hour-long officiated scrimmage.
Returnees like Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges (5 of 8 on 3-point shots) displayed their form, especially from the perimeter.
It was also the initial opportunity for WVU fans to see newcomers Pauly Paulicap, Malik Curry, Dimon Carrigan, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and Jamel King in Mountaineer uniforms.
Bridges led the Gold team to a 74-57 victory as he poured in 21 points. Isaiah Cottrell and Johnson contributed 16 each for the Gold. The Blue squad was topped by McNeil, who had 16 points. Taj Thweatt added 14 while Gabe Osabuohien and Carrigan both had 10 points.
“We can make shots; we’ve got guys who can make shots,” said Huggins, who is preparing for his 14th season as the head coach of his alma mater. “I think we’ll be able to stretch defenses if they continue to shoot it the way they’ve been shooting it.
“In particular, Sean and Taz, though J.B. [Bridges] has also shot it really well. That’s three guys on the perimeter, and Isaiah has shot it really, really well [he was 7 of 9 from the floor, including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers]. He’s whatever, 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11 or 7-foot-2 with his hair.
“It’s hard to tell anything when you play against yourselves, because they know what’s going to happen before it happens. It’s hard to run offense,” analyzed WVU’s coach. “Gabe [a fifth-year senior] is there telling everyone what’s going to happen before it happens. That would be great if we were playing somebody else.”
West Virginia’s first opportunity to play someone else will come on Friday, Oct. 29, when it hosts Akron in a charity exhibition game that will tip off at 7 p.m. The Mountaineers’ regular-season opener will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. when Oakland comes to the WVU Coliseum.
One of the reasons Osabuohien knows what’s going to happen is because he’s one of the most experienced Mountaineers, having spent two years at Arkansas before transferring to West Virginia, where he’s now heading into his third season.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound veteran, who was a member of the All-Big 12 defensive team last year, has been known in the past much more for his effort (4.4 rebounds per game last season) and hustle (171 deflections and 23 charges taken) than his offensive output (1.7 points per game). Osabuohien put in a lot of work this summer, though, trying to improve his offensive skill level.
“I looked down from my office and was shocked when I saw the ball go in the first time,” chuckled Huggins of glimpsing Osabuohien’s summer workouts.
“I can’t believe how much better he’s gotten,” the coach continued of the Toronto, Canada, native. “That’s all him. He was in here every day, pretty much all day.
“His mechanics were horrible, but he’s really cleaned that up. He’s not making shots like the other guys [Sherman, McNeil, Bridges and Cottrell], but he is making shots now.”
Osabuohien made 4 of 7 field goal attempts and 2 of 3 from the foul line Friday.
While the losses of Deuce McBride (15.9 points per game last season), Derek Culver (14.3), Emmitt Matthews (7.7) and Jordan McCabe (2.2) take away four of the top seven scorers from West Virginia’s 19-10 club of 2020-21, with the return of Sherman (13.4), McNeil (12.2) and Bridges (5.9), Huggins seems less worried about his offense this coming season than he does about other aspects, like rebounding, defense and ball handling.
“We’ve got to pass it better, but that’s probably everybody this time of year,” Huggins stated. “We do bang a lot of balls off ankles.
“Defense is all about reacting,” added the coach, who holds a 900-382 career record. “If you just stand and watch, you’ll have to run and try to catch up, and you’ll never catch up. We were so good at running through balls before because we reacted so well, but we haven’t reacted like that in a couple years.”
On Friday, the two teams totaled nine steals, as well as 28 assists. Curry led the way in the assist department with seven while turning the ball over twice and scoring four points.