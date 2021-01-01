It’s sure to be a suddenly different combination of lineups and an adapted philosophy when the No. 9-ranked West Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor at Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.
A lot has changed in the few days since WVU’s 73-51 win over Northeastern on Tuesday.
Freshman power forward Isaiah Cottrell was lost for the season in the first half of that contest with an Achilles injury, and starting power forward and preseason All-Big 12 Conference first-team selection Oscar Tshiebwe left the program as announced on Friday morning.
That leaves junior Derek Culver as the only experienced big man on the roster, and for a team that has made an attempt to pound the post and dominate the boards over the last two years, the Mountaineers (8-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) will have to regroup in a hurry with the meat of conference play beginning on Saturday against the Sooners (5-2, 1-1).
“We’ve got great guys, we’ve got absolutely great guys,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said via Zoom call on Friday. “Obviously they were all there [Thursday] so they know what the game plan is, they know what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it.
“I’m fine. I’m more excited about the opportunity to go play a couple games this weekend now than I have been from the beginning because of their attitudes, their willingness to work, their willingness to learn and how much they sincerely do care about this basketball program, this university and certainly this state.”
Just how West Virginia adjusts in terms of personnel remains to be seen. Huggins mentioned redshirt freshman guard Jalen Bridges as a player who will immediately see more minutes.
On the positive side, Huggins believes that Tshiebwe’s departure could ultimately be beneficial in several ways offensively.
“We can do a lot of things, I think it depends on the opposition, it depends on what we’re trying to get,” Huggins said. “For instance, you put [Bridges] at the four spot. JB a year ago at the end of the year rebounded the ball better than anybody other than Derek at practice before we got shut down. We were all like pumped up and really excited about JB getting time, and he made shots. He’s struggled a little bit to make shots to this point but I feel 100% confident that he’s a guy that’s going to be able to step out there and make shots, spread the floor.
“[It] gives Derek so much more room to operate and let’s tell the truth, he’s the best big in the league. Derek by far is the best big in the league, so to have him [isolated] down there is not a bad thing.”
In Oklahoma, the Mountaineers will face a team that hasn’t played since a 69-67 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech on Dec. 22. Senior guard Austin Reaves leads the Sooners in scoring at 15.9 points to go with 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Senior forward Brady Manek is next at 14.6 points per game and is the team’s best 3-point shooter, having made 18 of 41 attempts (43.9 percent) so far this season.
At 6-foot-9, Manek is a matchup nightmare, but it’s one that Huggins said has become more common in recent years.
“I think he’s a stretch-four and that’s how they’re playing at the next level, they’re not playing with power forwards,” Huggins said. “Obviously I think we can do that pretty well and that’s what they do with Manek. He’s not a back-to-the-basket guy and his release is as quick probably as anybody’s in the country.”
The Sooners are sure to present problems, as will all teams in the Big 12. But for now, it is West Virginia’s task to retool and re-imagine itself with the toughest part of the schedule right in front of it.
For his part, Huggins is spinning it all in a positive manner. Whether his optimism proves to be warranted will begin to unfold on Saturday.
“I think it’s a huge positive,” Huggins said. “You look there and you see Jalen there [on the bench] and you want to get him in the game, but there just wasn’t the opportunity to get him in as much as we needed to get him in and he deserved to be in, quite frankly. Personally, I’m excited about what those guys can do. Jalen Bridges was one of our top three or four guys in practice a year ago. He rebounded it, he passed it, he made open shots. If he can play to the level he played at the end of the year a year ago, we’ve got a heck of a player now.”