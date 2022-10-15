Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

JimmyTacoBell

WVU's Jimmy Bell throws down a dunk in the Mountaineers' Blue-Gold Debut Friday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad's 37-31 win over the Blue in the Blue-Gold Debut Friday night at the WVU Coliseum, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men's basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.

The biggest takeaway was that the team, just two weeks away from its exhibition contest against Bowling Green on Oct. 28, and a bit more than three weeks from the regular-season opener against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 7, is bruised and battered.

