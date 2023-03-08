Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

B12 Texas Tech West Virgina Basketball

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) passes the ball under pressure from Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of a game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel | The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia got off to a slow start in the Big 12 Tournament, but settled in and beat Texas Tech 78-62 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a first-round game to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers got down 9-2 before making their first field goal — they missed their first six and started just 2 of 12 — but got a spark with a pair of 3-pointers from Erik Stevenson after the under-12 media timeout on his way to an 18-point performance.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.