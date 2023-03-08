West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) passes the ball under pressure from Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of a game in the first round of the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia got off to a slow start in the Big 12 Tournament, but settled in and beat Texas Tech 78-62 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a first-round game to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers got down 9-2 before making their first field goal — they missed their first six and started just 2 of 12 — but got a spark with a pair of 3-pointers from Erik Stevenson after the under-12 media timeout on his way to an 18-point performance.
“I think it’s always good for our team to see myself and Tre [Mitchell] and Keddy [Johnson] and Emmitt [Matthews] make some shots early,” Stevenson said. “It wasn’t as early as I would’ve liked, but I didn’t really take a whole lot of shots in the first 10-minute stretch. It was good to see those two go in and then, sadly, cooled off a little bit, which is frustrating, but it’s good to get a little spark for my team because we needed it.”
With the win, the Mountaineers (19-13) advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Kansas on Thursday afternoon. WVU lost to Kansas in both regular-season meetings, including a two-point decision at Allen Fieldhouse in the most recent.
Johnson led WVU with 20 points, Mitchell had 17 and Matthews scored 13. WVU shot 41% from the field and 35% from the arc.
WVU, which split the regular-season series with Texas Tech (16-16), knew it had to be better on the boards after struggling in that facet of the game in the loss to the Red Raiders in Morgantown.
But the Mountaineers won that battle 39-35 Wednesday, including 19 offensive rebounds. Mitchell cleared a team-high nine and Jimmy Bell Jr. had eight.
“We knew it was a key piece to the game because when we played at Tech, we killed them on the glass and won,” Mitchell said. “We played them at West Virginia; they beat us on the glass and they won. That was a point of emphasis for us, so we knew going into it as long as we controlled that area of the game we were going to be fine.”
Pop Isaacs posted a team-high 15 points for Texas Tech, and Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon had 14 each.
Stevenson’s second triple knotted WVU with Texas Tech for the first time, and the shots — part of a 10-2 run — helped the Mountaineers take their first lead. After the Red Raiders briefly retook the lead, WVU used stingy defense to pull ahead by 11 points on the way to a 43-35 halftime lead.
WVU held Texas Tech without a field goal for a stretch of longer than five minutes and went on a 15-3 run during that time. The Red Raiders still shot 52% from the field in the half, but took 10 fewer shots than the Mountaineers because of nine first-half turnovers. WVU also doubled up Texas Tech with free throw attempts, going 13 of 14 while the Red Raiders went 6 of 7.
“[The key was] making rotations and having ball pressure at all times,” Johnson said. “I feel like we’re going to end up always scoring the ball; it just comes down to the defense end for us.”
The Mountaineers continued their stifling defense throughout much of the second half and grew their lead to 21 points with a 9-0 spurt before Texas Tech attempted to make a comeback. The Red Raiders used a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 12.
But after a timeout from interim coach Corey Williams following a 3-pointer from Isaacs that made it a 70-58 game with less than three minutes left, the Mountaineers handled business to close it out.
WVU has now won four of its last five games, the only loss during that stretch to the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas.
“Our turnovers are down, we’re rebounding the ball better, I think we know each other better, I think we’re making plays now that we couldn’t make early because we thought they were going to zig and they zagged and I think now we understand better each other,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said.
WVU held Texas Tech to 23% shooting from the field and 21% from the arc over the final 20 minutes and finished with 15 forced turnovers, while the Mountaineers turned it over just nine times themselves.
“West Virginia, coach Huggins — Hall of Fame coach — they played harder, tougher than our guys did today,” Williams said. “They outrebounded us on the glass offensively. We turned the ball over a little bit too much and then they capitalized on that. It was just that simple, but I’m proud of these guys.”
The Mountaineers’ quarterfinal game against Kansas is set to tip off at 3 p.m.