MORGANTOWN — Although No. 8 West Virginia struggled to convert on opportunities on Friday, eventually, turnover- and foul-prone Iowa State afforded the host Mountaineers one or two chances too many.
WVU point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride hit a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to give the Mountaineers the lead, and Iowa State turned it over on each of the next two possessions as West Virginia eked out a 70-65 win to open Big 12 Conference play at the WVU Coliseum.
It marked the first win for a home team in league play this season as Big 12 road teams were 4-0 heading into Friday’s opener for the Mountaineers. If not for some late free throws and timely Cyclone turnovers, it could’ve easily been 5-0.
“Survival,” WVU coach Bob Huggins called it.
Indeed. But, to their credit, the Mountaineers made plays when they needed them, holding Iowa State without a field goal over the final 3:54 and ending on a 6-0 run. Taz Sherman forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass after McBride’s free throws and then canned a pair of his own foul shots to put West Virginia up 68-65. Emmitt Matthews buried two more shots from the charity stripe after a 21st and final Iowa State turnover to account for the final score.
“I was just counting down in my head -- one, two, three, four -- and by the time I got to three I said, ‘OK, he has to make this pass to get the ball in,’” Sherman explained. “So I just kind of broke on it. When I tried to steal the ball I tried to hit the ball toward him and, fortunately for us, it went off of him.”
It certainly wasn’t easy offensively for West Virginia, which shot just 38.2% (21 of 55) from the floor in enduring more lengthy stretches of cold shooting that have plagued the team all season. This time, that poor shooting made its way to the foul line, where WVU missed 12 foul shots, including a 7-for-15 performance in the first half. All told, the Mountaineers attempted 28 more foul shots than the Cyclones (37-9) and Iowa State was whistled for 29 fouls compared to just 11 for West Virginia.
Yet, between the heaping pile of free throws and ISU miscues, it still nearly wasn’t enough as the Mountaineers (7-1 overall, 1-0 Big 12) hit just 3 of 14 3-pointers while the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2) shot just shy of 50% from the floor at 49.1 (26 of 53).
That included a game-high 25 points for Rasir Bolton as Iowa State accumulated 32 points in the paint, another recurring problem that is as worrisome as any to Huggins.
“This has been a habitual problem,” Huggins said. “[Bolton] drove past us, he shot it over us -- he made some hard shots, but we weren’t ready to play. We’re to the point now where we’re like the other teams in the top 10 -- you go play a top-10 team you’re fired up. I watched Iowa State play Kansas State, they didn’t play like that. They didn’t drive it like that. They didn’t make shots like that. They were ready to play, they were excited about playing, excited about having a chance to beat a top-10 team.
“We weren’t ready, I knew we weren’t ready in warm-ups. We did everything that we could do to get them ready and prepare them, but you can’t go out and guard the ball for them. We didn’t guard the ball.”
Iowa State made a pair of important runs in the game, one in each half. The first was a 12-4 spurt midway through the first half that turned an 18-11 WVU lead into a 23-22 advantage for the Cyclones. From there, it was nip and tuck until Bolton hit the last shot to give the Cyclones a 31-30 advantage at the break.
WVU got off to a good start in the second half, getting low-post baskets from Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe to draw a quick timeout from Iowa State and put West Virginia up 34-31. That timeout immediately sparked a 12-0 run for the Cyclones and Iowa State led by as many as nine at 43-34.
In fact, WVU went from the 18:03 mark of the second half until 51 seconds to go without having the lead. The game was tied four times over that stretch, but it wasn’t until Sherman missed a jumper, gathered his own rebound and laid it in with under a minute to go that the Mountaineers could get over the hump.
“Believe it or not, I told Taz he was going to be the reason we were going to end up winning this game,” Culver said. “Taz is a very different type of player because he’s fast and he’s strong but he also can shoot the ball and he’s really skilled.
“Don’t be surprised if Taz is in the league one day eventually down the road because he has everything an NBA guard would have. He came up big. I told him he was going to finish the game out for us.”
Culver and McBride each had 18 points to lead West Virginia, with Culver adding 12 rebounds. Tshiebwe had 12 points and five rebounds for the second straight game and Sherman contributed 10 points. McBride, Sherman and starting guard Sean McNeil combined to go 8 for 28 from the floor. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for Iowa State.
West Virginia will next travel to No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday with the game scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff. The contest will air on ESPN2.